Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) Therapeutic Pipeline Market Review, H1 2017
Global Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) Drugs and Companies Pipeline Review H1 2017PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) is a demyelinating disease of the brain caused by lytic infection of oligodendrocytes by the JC polyomavirus. Symptoms include clumsiness, progressive weakness, and visual, speech, and sometimes personality changes. Risk factors include the presence of pathogenic JCV and an altered or weakened immune system, genetic or environmental factors.
Report Highlights
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Preclinical and Discovery stages are 5 and 3 respectively.
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (Infectious Disease).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (Infectious Disease)
Table of Content: Key Points
List of Tables
List of Figures
Introduction
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy - Overview
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy - Therapeutics Development
Pipeline Overview
Pipeline by Companies
Products under Development by Companies
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy - Therapeutics Assessment
Assessment by Target
Assessment by Mechanism of Action
Assessment by Molecule Type
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
Excision BioTherapeutics Inc
Humabs BioMed SA
Neurimmune Holding AG
Neuway Pharma GmbH
Pomona Ricerca SRL
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy - Drug Profiles
EBT-103 - Drug Profile
Product Description
Mechanism Of Action
R&D Progress
…Continued
