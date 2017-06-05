Global Adhesives Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Adhesives Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesives Market:
Executive Summary
The segments in the adhesives market were water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt-based and reactive & others.
The Adhesives Market Global Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the adhesives.
Scope
Markets Covered: Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt-based and Reactive & Others.
Companies Mentioned: 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Bayer
Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Data segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339341-adhesives-market-global-briefing-2017-including-water-based-solvent-based-hot
Description
The Adhesives Market Global Briefing Report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the adhesives market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Historic and forecast growth, by region gives an overview about adhesives market growth across the regions Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East And Africa and Oceania.
Historic and forecast growth, by country gives an overview about adhesives market growth across the countries China, India, Japan, USA, Brazil, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, And UK
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the adhesives market and suggests approaches.
Reasons to Purchase
Get up to date information available on the adhesives market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1339341-adhesives-market-global-briefing-2017-including-water-based-solvent-based-hot
Table of Content:
Introduction 5
Adhesives Market Characteristics 6
Adhesives Market Historic Growth 7
Drivers of the Market 7
Restraints on the Market 8
Adhesives Market Forecast Growth 9
Drivers of the Market 9
Restraints on the Market 10
Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market 11
Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 11
Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Adhesives Market Geography Split 14
Global Adhesives Market Size, 2016, By Region 14
Europe 15
Asia 15
The Americas 15
The Middle East & Africa 15
Oceania 15
Global Adhesives Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Region, 2012-2020 16
Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemicals Market, 2016, By Country 20
Global Adhesives Markets Size, Split By Country, 2016 20
Global Adhesives Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Country, 2012-2020 22
Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemicals Market, 2016, By Country 24
Adhesives Market Segmentation 26
Lotions (including sunscreens) 26
Hair preparations 26
Face creams 26
Perfumes 26
Adhesives Market Competitive Landscape 27
Reckitt Benckiser Group 27
Unilever 27
Henkel AG & Co. 28
Beiesdorf AG 28
Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Adhesives Market 30
Adhesives Market Trends And Strategies 31
Increase In Demand For Halal-Certified Ingredients 31
Use Of Natural And Organic Ingredients 31
Ban On Cosmetics Tests On Animals 31
Introduction Of New Products 31
Multi-Benefit Products 31
Appendix 32
NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report 32
Research Methodology 32
Abbreviations 32
Currencies 32
Research Inquiries 32
The Business Research Company 32
Copyright and Disclaimer 33
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Adhesives Market, Historic Market Size, 2012-2016, $ Billion 7
Figure 2: Global Adhesives Market, Forecast Market Size, 2016-2020, $ Billion 9
Figure 3: Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 11
Figure 4: Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Figure 5: Global Adhesives Market, Split By Region, 2016, $ Billion 14
Figure 6: Global Adhesives Market Size, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Region, 2012-2020 16
Figure 7: Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
Figure 8: Global Adhesives Market, Split By Country, 2016, $ Billion 20
Figure 9: Global Adhesives Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Country, 2012-2020 22
Figure 10: Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Country 24
Figure 11: Global Adhesives Market, 2016, Split By Segments, $ Billion 26
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Adhesives Market, Historic Market Size, 2012-2016, $ Billion 7
Table 2: Global Adhesives Market, Forecast Market Size, 2016-2020, $ Billion 9
Table 3: Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemicals Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 12
Table 4: Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Table 5: Global Adhesives Market, Split By Region, 2016, $ Billion 14
Table 6: Global Adhesives Market Size, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Region, 2012-2020 16
Table 7: Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
Table 8: Global Adhesives Market, Split By Country, 2016, $ Billion 20
Table 9: Global Adhesives Market, Historic and Forecast Growth , Split By Country, 2012-2020 22
Table 10: Global Adhesives Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Country 24
…CONTINUED
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1339341
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here