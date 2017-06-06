FieldAware Announces Steve Wellen as CEO
Steve brings with him success in growing companies through focused business strategy, so as FieldAware continues its expansion, Steve will be responsible for driving the company to the next level.
Steve joins FieldAware from Domo, Inc where, in his role as COO for the past four years, he helped customers take immediate and effective action on critical company information to run their business.
Prior to Domo, Steve was with Omniture for seven years focused on sales, service, operations and was part of the executive team responsible for the company's record growth and IPO. He spent many years previously leading teams at companies such as SAP and Oracle.
“We are delighted that Steve has joined FieldAware as CEO and he brings a wealth of experience from the 35 years he has been in the industry,” said Bill Beamish, Chairman, FieldAware. “Steve has a strong focus on customer value and he has spent many years leading teams in value-based application software engagements. I really welcome the opportunity to work with Steve and look forward to taking FieldAware on to even greater things.”
“Steve has an impeccable record in driving company growth from his experience in sales, service and operations,” said Adam Marcus, a FieldAware Board Member and Managing Director, Openview. “He is a proven leader and brings his business knowledge and insight to FieldAware at a very exciting time for the company.”
Steve joins FieldAware with immediate effect. He graduated from the University of Houston with a BBA in Finance and lives in Texas.
About FieldAware
FieldAware is re-shaping the field service industry. Its field service management software is easy to use and built with incredible flexibility – a combination that enables field service organizations to better serve their customers and outperform the competition. The FieldAware software was architected as a cloud-based, native mobile platform. It works seamlessly with a business’s existing applications, and has no incumbent legacy technologies to modify or migrate from. FieldAware combines its software with the industry’s best professional and support services, enabling companies to take full and rapid advantage of the power of mobility. For more information, visit fieldaware.com.
