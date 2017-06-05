HR Payroll Software Market Size Will Surpass USD 8 Billion by 2023 with 9% of CAGR
HR Payroll Software Market By Application (Payroll, Benefits, Tax filings, Employees records), By User (Large, Medium, Small size organizations) - Forecast 2023PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
The study reveals that HR Payroll software is trending in North America region. The HR Payroll Software Market is driven by the innovation and advancements in Payroll software to make more advanced and cost-effective systems. A recent trend in smart technologies is boosting the HR Payroll software market.
The study indicates that the increasing HR policies along with the benefits of the employees are tracked and analyzed by the organization is a key driver for HR Payroll software market. The study indicates a trend of high adoption of HR Payroll software boosting the payroll software system market. The study reveals that the high adoption of the payroll software by the companies for keeping the records of each action, their benefits and all kind information related to industry in the in the organization.
The HR Payroll software market is growing rapidly over ~ 9% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~$8 billion by the end of forecast period.
HR Payroll Software Market Players:
• Kronos (U.S.)
• Sage (U.S.)
• Ascentis (California)
• APS
• Oracle
• Intruit
• SAP
• Pay Focus (U.S.)
• BambooHR (U.S.)
• Namely (U.S.)
• UltiPro(U.S.)
• Vibe HCM (U.S.)
• Patriot Payroll (U.S.)
• Epicore
HR Payroll Software Market Segmentation
The HR Payroll Software Market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that large and medium scale industry has shown a substantially a good amount of usage of the HR Payroll software market. The study indicates that the small-scale industry would also show a positive growth in the HR Payroll software market.
Market Research Analysis:
On geographic basis, HR Payroll software market is studied in different regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the HR Payroll software market and is expected to grow with a high rate as well as hold the largest market share in the HR Payroll software market. In the North America region, there has been a major focus onto the employees and organization growth and development. Many technological advancements in Payroll software and high adoption of HR Payroll software is observed in the Europe region. The study shows that developing economies in Asia Pacific region like China, Japan, India and others has a significant interest and adaptation of HR Payroll software market.
Intended Audience
- Software investors
- Compensation and benefits software
- HR management software
- Talent management software
- Learning management software
- Workforce management software
- Recruiting software
- Security Management Service Provider
- Security Equipment Providers
- Security Agencies
- System Integrators
