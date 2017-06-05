Hepatitis B Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H1
Global Hepatitis B Drugs and Companies Pipeline Review H1 2017PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus. Hepatitis B virus can cause an acute illness with symptoms that last several weeks, including yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, extreme fatigue, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Risk factors include age, severe kidney disease, hemophilia, share needles during drug use and born to a hepatitis-b infected mother. Treatment includes antiviral drugs.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1329356-hepatitis-b-pipeline-review-h1-2017
Report Highlights
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Hepatitis B - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hepatitis B and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 2, 8, 27, 26, 4, 56, 35 and 4 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 3, 9 and 5 molecules, respectively.
Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease)
Reasons to buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Table of Content: Key Points
Table of Contents 2
Introduction 6
Hepatitis B - Overview 7
Hepatitis B - Therapeutics Development 8
Hepatitis B - Therapeutics Assessment 27
Hepatitis B - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 37
Hepatitis B - Drug Profiles 79
Hepatitis B - Dormant Projects 317
Hepatitis B - Discontinued Products 324
Hepatitis B - Product Development Milestones 325
…Continued
ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1329356-hepatitis-b-pipeline-review-h1-2017
Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here