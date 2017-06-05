Global Hot Runner Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hot Runner - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
A hot runner system is an assembly of heated components—hot halves, nozzles and gates and—that inject plastic into the cavities of an injection mold. The system usually includes a heated manifold and a number of heated nozzles. The manifold distributes the plastic entering the mold to the nozzles, which then meter it precisely to the injection points in the cavities. The hot runner is equipped with its own temperature control system.
The Global Hot Runner market is estimated to reach 2.3 Billion USD in 2017. On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Hot Runner, followed by Europe and North America. In the report, HeyReport says Automotive Industry dominates the largest Application share in 2017. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
YUDO
Milacron
Barnes Group
Husky
INCOE
Seiki Corporation
Gunther
EWIKON
CACO PACIFIC
Fast Heat
HASCO Hasenclever
INglass
FISA
Hotsys
Mold Hotrunner Solutions
KLN
ANOLE
MOULD-TIP
MOZOI
JINGKONG Mechanical and Electric
Suzhou HTS Moulding
ANNTONG
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
By Type
Valve Gate Hot Runner
Open Gate Hot Runner
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia
Europe
North America
South America
Africa
Based on Application, the report describes major Application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Automotive Industry
Electronic Industry
Medical Industry
Packaging Industry
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
1.2.1.1 Valve Gate Hot Runner
1.2.1.2 Open Gate Hot Runner
1.2.2 by Application
1.2.2.1 Automotive Industry
1.2.2.2 Electronic Industry
1.2.2.3 Medical Industry
1.2.2.4 Packaging Industry
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economic
3.3 Technology
3.4 Market Entry
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Global Valve Gate Hot Runner Market, 2011-2016
4.1.2 Global Open Gate Hot Runner Market, 2011-2016
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Global Valve Gate Hot Runner Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.2 Global Open Gate Hot Runner Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts in Automotive Industry Market, 2011-2016
5.1.2 Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts in Electronic Industry Market, 2011-2016
5.1.3 Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts in Medical Industry Market, 2011-2016
5.1.4 Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts in Packaging Industry Market, 2011-2016
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Hot Runner in Automotive Industry Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.2 Hot Runner in Electronic Industry Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.3 Hot Runner in Medical Industry Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.4 Hot Runner in Packaging Industry Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia
6.1.1.1 Asia Hot Runner Market, 2011-2016
6.1.1.2 Asia Hot Runner Market by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia Hot Runner Market by Application
6.1.2 Europe
6.1.2.1 Europe Hot Runner Market, 2011-2016
6.1.2.2 Europe Hot Runner Market by Type
6.1.2.3 Europe Hot Runner Market by Application
6.1.3 North America
6.1.3.1 North America Hot Runner Market, 2011-2016
6.1.3.2 North America Hot Runner Market by Type
6.1.3.3 North America Hot Runner Market by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Hot Runner Market, 2011-2016
6.1.4.2 South America Hot Runner Market by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Hot Runner Market by Application
6.1.5 Africa
6.1.5.1 Africa Hot Runner Market, 2011-2016
6.1.5.2 Africa Hot Runner Market by Type
6.1.5.3 Africa Hot Runner Market by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.2 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.3 North America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.5 Africa Market Forecast, 2017-2022
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Hot Runner Market by Vendors
7.2 Market Concentration
7.3 Price & Factors
7.4 Marketing Channel
8 Major Vendors
8.1 YUDO
8.1.1 Profile
8.1.2 Business Performance
8.2 Milacron
8.2.1 Profile
8.2.2 Business Performance
8.3 Barnes Group
8.3.1 Profile
8.3.2 Business Performance
8.4 Husky
8.4.1 Profile
8.4.2 Business Performance
8.5 INCOE
8.5.1 Profile
8.5.2 Business Performance
8.6 Seiki Corporation
8.6.1 Profile
8.6.2 Business Performance
8.7 Gunther
8.7.1 Profile
8.7.2 Business Performance
8.8 EWIKON
8.8.1 Profile
8.8.2 Business Performance
8.9 CACO PACIFIC
8.9.1 Profile
8.9.2 Business Performance
8.10 Fast Heat
8.10.1 Profile
8.10.2 Business Performance
8.11 HASCO Hasenclever
8.12 INglass
8.13 FISA
8.14 Hotsys
8.15 Mold Hotrunner Solutions
8.16 KLN
8.17 ANOLE
8.18 MOULD-TIP
8.19 MOZOI
8.20 JINGKONG Mechanical and Electric
8.21 Suzhou HTS Moulding
8.22 ANNTONG
9 ConclusionTable Product Specifications of Hot Runner
