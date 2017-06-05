Industrial UV Water Purifier 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.70% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Industrial UV Water Purifier 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.70% and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Industrial UV Water Purifier Market 2017
About Industrial UV Water Purifier
UV water purifiers use special lamps that emit ultra-violet radiations to destroy contaminants. The UV technology is used worldwide across industries as an efficient and non-chemical method of disinfection, which kills all the food spoilage microorganisms. A large section of population in many developed as well as developing countries still use the untreated water, which increases the risk of waterborne diseases. The risks are high in developing economies than in developed economies due to poor water quality. The pressure to improve the quality of water is mounting worldwide, which is expected to increase with the growing population and rapid urbanization in developing countries. Over the years, the different technologies that evolved in water purification systems are reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV), and gravity-based.
The analysts forecast the global industrial UV water purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial UV water purifier market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/sales/volume/value and excludes the aftermarket/ spares market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339054-global-industrial-uv-water-purifier-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Industrial UV Water Purifier Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Aquionics
• BWT
• Evoqua Water Technologies
• Trojan Technologies
• Xylem
Other prominent vendors
• Alfaa UV
• Aquafine
• Atlantic Ultraviolet
• Degremont Technologies
• Heraeus
• NALCO (an Ecolab company)
• Pure Aqua
• Puretec
Market driver
• Detrimental effects of rapid industrialization
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High maintenance cost of UV units
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Onset of LED technology in UV lighting systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1339054-global-industrial-uv-water-purifier-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Industrial UV water purifier market by geographical segmentation
• Industrial UV water purifier market in Americas
• Industrial UV water purifier market in EMEA
• Industrial UV water purifier market in APAC
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global Industrial UV water purifier market by end-user
• Global industrial UV water purifier market in F&B sector
• Global industrial UV water purifier market in electronics sector
• Global industrial UV water purifier market in pharmaceutical sector
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Onset of LED technology in UV lighting systems
• Shift of manufacturing bases
• Rising patent filings
..…..Continued
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1339054
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here