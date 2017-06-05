Global Toiletries Market 2017 Key Players, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Application, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
The largest segments in the toiletries market as of 2016 were Lotions (including sunscreens), Hair preparations, Face creams and Perfumes. Lotions (including sunscreens) was the largest segment in the toiletries market at around 24% of the total market in 2016.
The Toiletries Market Global Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the Toiletries market.
Scope
Markets Covered: Lotions, Hair preparations, Face Creams, Perfumes, Shaving Preparations, and Other Cosmetic Preparations.
Companies Mentioned: Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co., Beiesdorf AG
Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Description
The Toiletries Market Global Briefing Report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the toiletries market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Historic and forecast growth, by region gives an overview about toiletries market growth across the regions Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East And Africa and Oceania.
Historic and forecast growth, by country gives an overview about toiletries market growth across the countries China, India, Japan, USA, Brazil, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, And UK
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the toiletries market and suggests approaches.
Reasons to Purchase
Get up to date information available on the toiletries market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
