Global Candle Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SummaryWiseguyreports.Com Adds “ Candle - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”Candles come in an endless variety of sizes and shapes, from tapers, votives, pillars and tealights to container/jar candles, floating candles, liturgical candles, outdoor candles, novelty candles, utility candles and birthday candles.The Global Candle market is estimated to reach 5.2 Billion USD in 2017. On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Candle, followed by Europe and Asia. In the report, HeyReport says Specialty or Gift Shops dominates the largest Channel share in 2017. Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:Jarden CorpBlythBolsiusColonial CandleCandle-liteS. C. Johnson & SonGiesVollmarChesapeake Bay CandleKingkingTalentPintian WaxZhongnamLangley/Emprire CandleAlliteEverlightLancaster ColonyArmadilla Wax WorksDianne' s Custom Candles Products mentioned as follows:By Materials SourceAnimal TypeVegetable TypePetroleum & Mineral TypeSynthetic TypeBased on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:North AmericaEuropeAsiaSouth AmericaAfricaBased on Channel, the report describes major Channel share of regional market. Based on Channel, the report describes major Channel share of regional market. Channel mentioned as follows:Specialty or Gift ShopsDepartment and Home Décor StoresMass Merchandisers (Discount Stores, Drug Store Chains, Grocery Stores, etc.) Table Product Specifications of Candle