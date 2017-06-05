Global Candle Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Summary
Candles come in an endless variety of sizes and shapes, from tapers, votives, pillars and tealights to container/jar candles, floating candles, liturgical candles, outdoor candles, novelty candles, utility candles and birthday candles.
The Global Candle market is estimated to reach 5.2 Billion USD in 2017. On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Candle, followed by Europe and Asia. In the report, HeyReport says Specialty or Gift Shops dominates the largest Channel share in 2017. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of materials source, channel, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Jarden Corp
Blyth
Bolsius
Colonial Candle
Candle-lite
S. C. Johnson & Son
Gies
Vollmar
Chesapeake Bay Candle
Kingking
Talent
Pintian Wax
Zhongnam
Langley/Emprire Candle
Allite
Everlight
Lancaster Colony
Armadilla Wax Works
Dianne' s Custom Candles
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
By Materials Source
Animal Type
Vegetable Type
Petroleum & Mineral Type
Synthetic Type
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia
South America
Africa
Based on Channel, the report describes major Channel share of regional market. Channel mentioned as follows:
Specialty or Gift Shops
Department and Home Décor Stores
Mass Merchandisers (Discount Stores, Drug Store Chains, Grocery Stores, etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.1.3 Soy-based Candles are Cost-competitive with Paraffin Candles
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Materials Source
1.2.1.1 Animal Type
1.2.1.2 Vegetable Type
1.2.1.3 Petroleum & Mineral Type
1.2.1.4 Synthetic Type
1.2.2 by Channel
1.2.2.1 Specialty or Gift Shops
1.2.2.2 Department and Home Décor Stores
1.2.2.3 Mass Merchandisers (Discount Stores, Drug Store Chains, Grocery Stores, etc.)
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economic
3.3 Technology
3.4 Market Entry
4 Market Segmentation by Materials Source
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Global Animal Type Market, 2011-2016
4.1.2 Global Vegetable Type Market, 2011-2016
4.1.3 Global Petroleum & Mineral Type Market, 2011-2016
4.1.4 Global Synthetic Type Market, 2011-2016
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Global Animal Type Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.2 Global Vegetable Type Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.3 Global Petroleum & Mineral Type Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.4 Global Synthetic Type Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5 Market Segmentation by Channel
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Candle in Specialty or Gift Shops Market, 2011-2016
5.1.2 Candle in Department and Home Décor Stores Market, 2011-2016
5.1.3 Candle in Mass Merchandisers (Discount Stores, Drug Store Chains, Grocery Stores, etc.) Market, 2011-2016
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Candle in Specialty or Gift Shops Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.2 Candle in Department and Home Décor Stores Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.3 Candle in Mass Merchandisers (Discount Stores, Drug Store Chains, Grocery Stores, etc.) Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 North America
6.1.1.1 North America Candle Market, 2011-2016
6.1.1.2 North America Candle Market by Materials Source
6.1.1.3 North America Candle Market by Channel
6.1.2 Europe
6.1.2.1 Europe Candle Market, 2011-2016
6.1.2.2 Europe Candle Market by Materials Source
6.1.2.3 Europe Candle Market by Channel
6.1.3 Asia
6.1.3.1 Asia Candle Market, 2011-2016
6.1.3.2 Asia Candle Market by Materials Source
6.1.3.3 Asia Candle Market by Channel
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Candle Market, 2011-2016
6.1.4.2 South America Candle Market by Materials Source
6.1.4.3 South America Candle Market by Channel
6.1.5 Africa
6.1.5.1 Africa Candle Market, 2011-2016
6.1.5.2 Africa Candle Market by Materials Source
6.1.5.3 Africa Candle Market by Channel
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 North America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.2 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.3 Asia Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.5 Africa Market Forecast, 2017-2022
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Candle Market by Vendors
7.2 Market Concentration
7.3 Price & Factors
7.4 Marketing Channel
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Jarden Corp
8.1.1 Profile
8.1.2 Business Performance
8.2 Blyth
8.2.1 Profile
8.2.2 Business Performance
8.3 Bolsius
8.3.1 Profile
8.3.2 Business Performance
8.4 Colonial Candle
8.4.1 Profile
8.4.2 Business Performance
8.5 Candle-lite
8.5.1 Profile
8.5.2 Business Performance
8.6 S. C. Johnson & Son
8.6.1 Profile
8.6.2 Business Performance
8.7 Gies
8.7.1 Profile
8.7.2 Business Performance
8.8 Vollmar
8.8.1 Profile
8.8.2 Business Performance
8.9 Chesapeake Bay Candle
8.9.1 Profile
8.9.2 Business Performance
8.10 Kingking
8.10.1 Profile
8.10.2 Business Performance
8.11 Talent
8.12 Pintian Wax
8.13 Zhongnam
8.14 Langley/Emprire Candle
8.15 Allite
8.16 Everlight
8.17 Lancaster Colony
8.18 Armadilla Wax Works
8.19 Dianne' s Custom Candles
9 ConclusionTable Product Specifications of Candle
Continued....
