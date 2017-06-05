3D Motion Capture Systems Market is Growing Rapidly Over 9% of CAGR and will Exceeds USD 187 Billion by 2023
3D Motion Capture System Market By Type (Hardware, Software, Service), By System (Optical and Non-Optical 3D Motion Capture System) By End-User, Forecast 2023PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
The study reveals that 3D motion capture systems is trending in North America region. The 3D Motion Capture Systems Market is driven by the innovation and advancements in motion capture systems to make more advanced and cost-effective systems. A recent trend in smart technologies is boosting the 3D motion capture systems market.
The study indicates that the increasing motion capture system concerns against the movement activities in 3D is a key driver for 3D motion capture systems market. The study indicates a trend of high adoption of 3D motion capture systems boosting the motion capture system market. The study reveals that the high costs results as a limitation to the 3D motion capture systems market.
The 3D motion capture systems market is growing rapidly over 9% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~187 billion by the end of forecast period.
3D Motion Capture Systems Market Players:
• Motion Analysis Corporation (U.S)
• Codamotion (U.K)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S)
• Noraxon (U.S), Inc.
• Northern Digital Inc. (NDI)
• Optitrack (U.S)
• Phasespace (U.S) Inc.
• Phoenix Technologies (U.S)
• Qualisys AB (Sweden)
• Synertial Labs Ltd (U.K)
• VICON Motion Systems Ltd.(U.K)
• Xsens Technologies B.V (Netherlands)
3D Motion Capture Systems Market Segmentation
The 3D Motion Capture Systems Market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that media and entertainment sector has shown a substantial increase in motion capture system market and holds the largest market share. The study indicates that the other sectors like educational and biology technology would show a positive growth in the 3D motion capture systems market.
Market Research Analysis:
On geographic basis, 3D motion capture systems market is studied in different regions as North Americas, Mexico, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the 3D motion capture system market. North America is expected to grow with a high rate as well as hold the largest market share in the 3D motion capture systems market. In the North America region there has been a major focus onto the motion capture concerns against the motion activities. Many technological advancements in motion capture systems and high adoption of 3D motion capture systems is observed in the North America region. The study shows that Mexico region has a positive growth in the 3D motion capture systems market. The developing economies in Asia-pacific regions like China, Japan, India and others are showing high adoption in the 3D motion capture systems.
Intended Audience
- Software investors
- 3D Motion Capture solution vendors
- Motion Capture Production
- Original Equipment Manufacturing(OEMs)
- Research Organizations
- Technology standards organizations, forums, and associations
- Governments and investment communities
- Analysts and strategic business planners
- Motion Tracking
- 3D Motion Capture system service providers
- Value-added Resellers
- Distributers
- Investors and Venture Capitalist
- Motion Capture Management Service Provider
- Motion Capture Equipment Providers
- Motion Capture Agencies
- Technology Integrators
- Research/Consultancy firms
