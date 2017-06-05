Bicycle Infotainment System Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021
Bicycle Infotainment System Market 2017
Bicycle infotainment system provides the rider with information, entertainment, and communication while riding. In addition, there is development happening toward bicycle-to-bicycle communication. The infotainment device is available as built-in or portable. The difference between built-in and portable depends on the form of fitting.
The analysts forecast the global bicycle infotainment system market to grow at a CAGR of 27.55% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bicycle infotainment system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new kit installations on bicycles across the world.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Bicycle Infotainment System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Garmin
• Wahoo Fitness
• Polar
• Magellan
• Sena Technologies
Other prominent vendors
• Beeline
• CatEye
• COBI
• Hammerhead
• Vudu 7
Market driver
• Growing bicycle commuting population in developed nations
Market challenge
• Rise in prices of raw materials
Market trend
• Development of LED-based bicycle navigation
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Bicycle infotainment system: Market dynamics
• Value chain analysis
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Bicycle distribution channels
• Bicycle infotainment technologies
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by kits type
• Global bicycle infotainment system market segmentation by kits type
• Global bicycle infotainment system market by on-board kits
• Global bicycle infotainment system market by wearable kits
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation of global bicycle infotainment system market by geography
• Bicycle infotainment system market in Americas
• Bicycle infotainment system market in EMEA
• Bicycle infotainment system market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
..…..Continued
