China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Applications, Segmentation, Forecast to 2022

China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market:
Executive Summary
China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is likely to more than triple by 2022 from its current level in 2016. China represents one of the largest clinical laboratory markets in the Asia-Pacific region, and the fastest growing among the top ten IVD country markets. With an aging population, a rapidly growing middle class and a government encouraging preventive care, China IVD market is slated to show substantial growth in the future. China’s quickly aging population means the country is experiencing an explosion of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. Further, the average Chinese consumer is now willing and able to pay more for healthcare than a decade years ago. Hence, China has the potential for more dramatic growth in the future.
China IVD Market Segment Wise Analysis: Immunoassay is the leading segment in China IVD market. Immunoassay is likely to maintain its dominant position in the forecasting period as well. Clinical Chemistry holds the 2nd position in China IVD market being followed by Molecular Testing. SMBG market accounted for XXX percent market share in 2016. Microbiology and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.
China IVD Market Company Analysis: In China IVD market, Roche Diagnostics is the leader with XXX percent market share in 2016. Sysmex Corporation and Mindary Medical are other top two players in the China IVD market. At present, many local players are present in China IVD market and their combined market share was XXX percent in 2016.
This is the 2nd edition report on China IVD Market. The report titled “China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Company Analysis & Forecast to 2022” studies in detail the China IVD Market - Application Segment Wise, Company Sales, Registration & Regulatory Status in China IVD & Driving Factors and Challenges for China IVD Market.
This 100 Page report with 34 Figures and 3 Tables has been analyzed from 8 View Points:
1) China IVD Market and Forecast (2007 - 2022)
2) China IVD Segment Wise Market & Forecast (2007 - 2022)
3) Development Environment and Regulatory Status in China IVD market
4) Company Wise IVD Sales & Forecast (2010 - 2022)
5) Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China
6) Regulatory History/Status/Trends in China IVD Market
7) Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies
8) China IVD Industry Drivers & Challenges
China IVD Market - 8 Application Segments Covered
Clinical Chemistry Market
Immunoassay Market
Hematology Market
Coagulation Market
Microbiology Market
Molecular Testing Market
Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market
Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market
Company Wise IVD Sales & Forecast
Roche Diagnostic
Abbott Laboratories
Sysmex Corporation
Mindray Medical International Limited
Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.
Others
Profiles of Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies in China
Zhejiang Di’an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd
ADICON Clinical Laboratories
Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.
Kindstar Global (Privately held)
BGI-Shenzhen (Privately held)
OriGene Technologies (Privately held)
Research Methodologies
Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.
Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1. Executive Summary
2. China IVD Market and Market Share Analysis (2007 - 2022)
3. China IVD - Segments Wise Market and Forecast (2007 - 2022)
4. Development Environment of Chinese IVD Industry
5. Profile of In-vitro Diagnostic Reagents Registration Control
6. Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China
7. China IVD Market - Company Wise Sales Analysis (2010 - 2022)
8. Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies
9. China IVD Industry Drivers
10. China IVD Industry Challenge
...
List of Figure:
Figure 2-1: China - IVD Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016
Figure 2-2: China - Forecast for IVD Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022
Figure 2-3: China IVD Market - Company Share (Percent), 2010 - 2016
Figure 2-4: China IVD Market - Forecast for Company Share (Percent), 2017 - 2022
Figure 3-1: China - Clinical Chemistry Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016
Figure 3-2: China - Forecast for Clinical Chemistry Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022
Figure 3-3: China - Immunoassay Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016
Figure 3-4: China - Forecast for Immunoassay Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022
Figure 3-5: China - Hematology Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016
Figure 3-6: China - Forecast for Hematology Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022
Figure 3-7: China - Coagulation Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016
Figure 3-8: China - Forecast for Coagulation Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022
Figure 3-9: China - Microbiology Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016
Figure 3-10: China - Forecast for Microbiology Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022
Figure 3-11: China - Molecular Testing Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016
Figure 3-12: China - Forecast for Molecular Testing Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022
Figure 3-13: China - SMBG Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016
Figure 3-14: China - Forecast for SMBG Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022
Figure 3-15: China - POCT Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016
Figure 3-16: China - Forecast for POCT Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022
...
List of Tables:
Table 2-1: China - IVD Market Share (Percent), 2007 - 2016
Table 2-2: China - Forecast for IVD Market Share (Percent), 2017 - 2022
Table 9-1: China Food and Drug Administration - Regulation and Impact for Medical Device and IVD Manufacturers Selling in China
…CONTINUED
