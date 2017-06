China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Applications, Segmentation, Forecast to 2022

China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2017 Analysis,Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Executive SummaryChina In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is likely to more than triple by 2022 from its current level in 2016. China represents one of the largest clinical laboratory markets in the Asia-Pacific region, and the fastest growing among the top ten IVD country markets. With an aging population, a rapidly growing middle class and a government encouraging preventive care, China IVD market is slated to show substantial growth in the future. China’s quickly aging population means the country is experiencing an explosion of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. Further, the average Chinese consumer is now willing and able to pay more for healthcare than a decade years ago. Hence, China has the potential for more dramatic growth in the future.China IVD Market Segment Wise Analysis: Immunoassay is the leading segment in China IVD market. Immunoassay is likely to maintain its dominant position in the forecasting period as well. Clinical Chemistry holds the 2nd position in China IVD market being followed by Molecular Testing. SMBG market accounted for XXX percent market share in 2016. Microbiology and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.China IVD Market Company Analysis: In China IVD market, Roche Diagnostics is the leader with XXX percent market share in 2016. Sysmex Corporation and Mindary Medical are other top two players in the China IVD market. At present, many local players are present in China IVD market and their combined market share was XXX percent in 2016.This is the 2nd edition report on China IVD Market. The report titled “China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Company Analysis & Forecast to 2022” studies in detail the China IVD Market - Application Segment Wise, Company Sales, Registration & Regulatory Status in China IVD & Driving Factors and Challenges for China IVD Market.Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339355-china-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-company-analysis-forecast-to-2022 This 100 Page report with 34 Figures and 3 Tables has been analyzed from 8 View Points:1) China IVD Market and Forecast (2007 - 2022)2) China IVD Segment Wise Market & Forecast (2007 - 2022)3) Development Environment and Regulatory Status in China IVD market4) Company Wise IVD Sales & Forecast (2010 - 2022)5) Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China6) Regulatory History/Status/Trends in China IVD Market7) Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies8) China IVD Industry Drivers & ChallengesChina IVD Market - 8 Application Segments CoveredClinical Chemistry MarketImmunoassay MarketHematology MarketCoagulation MarketMicrobiology MarketMolecular Testing MarketSelf Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) MarketPoint of Care Testing (POCT) MarketCompany Wise IVD Sales & ForecastRoche DiagnosticAbbott LaboratoriesSysmex CorporationMindray Medical International LimitedShanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.OthersProfiles of Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies in ChinaZhejiang Di’an Diagnostics Technology Co., LtdADICON Clinical LaboratoriesGuangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.Kindstar Global (Privately held)BGI-Shenzhen (Privately held)OriGene Technologies (Privately held)Research MethodologiesPrimary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1339355-china-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-company-analysis-forecast-to-2022 Table of Content:Executive Summary1. Executive Summary2. China IVD Market and Market Share Analysis (2007 - 2022)3. China IVD - Segments Wise Market and Forecast (2007 - 2022)4. Development Environment of Chinese IVD Industry5. Profile of In-vitro Diagnostic Reagents Registration Control6. Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China7. China IVD Market - Company Wise Sales Analysis (2010 - 2022)8. Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies9. China IVD Industry Drivers10. China IVD Industry Challenge...List of Figure:Figure 2-1: China - IVD Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016Figure 2-2: China - Forecast for IVD Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022Figure 2-3: China IVD Market - Company Share (Percent), 2010 - 2016Figure 2-4: China IVD Market - Forecast for Company Share (Percent), 2017 - 2022Figure 3-1: China - Clinical Chemistry Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016Figure 3-2: China - Forecast for Clinical Chemistry Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022Figure 3-3: China - Immunoassay Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016Figure 3-4: China - Forecast for Immunoassay Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022Figure 3-5: China - Hematology Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016Figure 3-6: China - Forecast for Hematology Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022Figure 3-7: China - Coagulation Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016Figure 3-8: China - Forecast for Coagulation Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022Figure 3-9: China - Microbiology Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016Figure 3-10: China - Forecast for Microbiology Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022Figure 3-11: China - Molecular Testing Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016Figure 3-12: China - Forecast for Molecular Testing Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022Figure 3-13: China - SMBG Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016Figure 3-14: China - Forecast for SMBG Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022Figure 3-15: China - POCT Market (Million US$), 2007 - 2016Figure 3-16: China - Forecast for POCT Market (Million US$), 2017 - 2022...List of Tables:Table 2-1: China - IVD Market Share (Percent), 2007 - 2016Table 2-2: China - Forecast for IVD Market Share (Percent), 2017 - 2022Table 9-1: China Food and Drug Administration - Regulation and Impact for Medical Device and IVD Manufacturers Selling in China…CONTINUEDBuy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1339355