Human Vaccines Market Expanding at a Stable CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2022
Human Vaccines Market by Technology, Disease Indication, by Type; by Composition by End User and by Route of Administration - Forecast till 2022
Market Scenario:
A vaccine is a biological preparation which contains a weakened or killed microbial agent, its toxins or its surface proteins, which provides active acquired immunity against the disease caused by the microbe.
The aim of vaccination is to stimulate and train the body immunity to recognize and destroy the microbial threat in later encounters. Vaccination is the most effective method of preventing infectious diseases and is largely responsible for eradicating many deadly diseases such as smallpox and the restriction of diseases such as measles, and tetanus
Taking all the factors into consideration, we expect the Middle East and Africa human vaccines market which was $ 2.8 billion in 2015 to reach around $ 5.46 billion in future, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%.
Key Players for Middle East and Africa Human Vaccines Market:
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,
• Merck & Co. Inc.,
• Pfizer, Inc.,
• Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.,
• AstraZeneca Plc.,
• Bharat Biotech,
• Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products,
• Valeant Pharmaceuticals,
• Emergent Biosolutions Inc.,
• Astellas Pharma Inc.,
• Panacea Biotec
• others.
Segments:
Middle East and Africa human vaccines market has been segmented
On the basis of technology which comprises attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, conjugate & subunit, recombinant DNA.
On the basis of disease indication; market is segmented into pneumococcal, influenza, hepatitis, rotavirus, DTP, polio and others.
On the basis of type the market is segmented into prophylactic and therapeutic.
On the basis of composition market is again segmented into mono vaccine and combination vaccines. The route of administration segments the market into oral, injectable and other. Moreover on the basis of end user; market is segmented into children and adults.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Human Vaccines Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2022”
Study Objectives Middle East and Africa Human Vaccines Market:
• To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Middle East and Africa human vaccines market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the market based on various analyses which includes price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc.
• To provide past and estimated future revenue of the market’s segments and sub-segments with respect to the Middle East and Africa human vaccines market.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future growth prospect.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments which includes by technology, by disease indication, by type, by composition, by end user, by route of administration and other sub segments. To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape of the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments along with research and developments globally.
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.3 Research Objective
1.4 Assumptions & Limitations
1.5 Market Structure:
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Market Factor Analysis
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model
4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer
4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor’s
4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants
5 Middle East And Africa Human Vaccines Market, By Technology
Continue……….
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
