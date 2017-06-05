Fiberglass Pipes Market is Expected to Witness the Same Growth during the Forecast Period
Global Fiberglass Pipes Market information report by Type, by Fiber type (E-glass, T-Glass, S-Glass, R-Glass and Others),and Region - Global Forecast Till 2022
The growth of the fiber glass pipe market is majorly driven by the rapid development of the Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as China and India are continuously upgrading their infrastructure on a scale never seen before. Many chemical, industrial, water and waste water treatment plants are being constructed at a fast rate to match the needs of the population. These trends are also witnessed around the Rest of the World as well. Fiberglass pipes are extremely suited to harsh environmental conditions as they offer high resistance to corrosion and have very low maintenance cost. The market is further driven by the increasing Shale and Oil & Gas exploration activities in Europe and North America region.
Market Research Analysis
The Asia Pacific region is currently the largest and it is expected to remain as the largest market for fiber glass pipes due to the continued growth rate of countries such as China and India. Increased infrastructure projects in these countries specifically focus on urban buildings, waste water, chemical and industrial applications and are effectively contributing to this growth. Global manufacturing industries are relocating to these markets because of low labor cost and huge demand for products. This trend is also expected to be witnessed around the Rest of the World as the demand increases for water and waste water applications due to increase in the urban population. North America and Europe are expected to maintain their position in the market because of the increasing shale gas activities and Oil & Gas exploration. This is expected to be a key driving factor for the growth of global fiber glass pipes market.
Key Players
• Fibrex (U.S.)
• Graphite India Ltd. (India)
• Sarplast SA(Switzerland.)
• Kemrock Industries And Exports Limited (India.)
• Chemical Process Piping Pvt.ltd(India)
• Future Pipe Industries (India)
• Graphite India Limited (India)
• Hengrun Group Co. Ltd (China)
• Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC (UAE)
• Saudi Arabian Amiantit (UAE)
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global fiberglass pipe market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Fiberglass Pipe market by its material, product, application and regions.
By Pipe Type
• GRE pipes
• GRP pipes
• Others
By Fiber Type
• E-Class
• S-Class
• T-Class
• R-Glass
By Application
• Oil&Gas
• Chemical
• Sewage pipes
• Irrigation
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Rest of the World
