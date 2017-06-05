Global Emergency Shutdown System 2017 Key Industry, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Emergency shutdown system Market is projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period 2016 to 2021. The major driving factor for the emergency shutdown (ESD) system is government regulation across different geographies necessitating implementation of ESD systems across different industrial sectors for workplace safety. Demand from energy industry is expected to witness the highest growth on account of increasing energy requirement and substantial investment in the sector in developing economies. The relatively new Programmable Safety Systems is expected to be another major factor for the market growth on account of its benefits like flexibility, efficiency, easy installation, reliability and more security. The major restraint in the Global Emergency shutdown system Market is the lack of awareness of safety devices and standards available to safeguard the machinery and labor. The complexity of safety designs and implementation of safety systems is also another major hindrance in its adoption.
The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which have been covered as part of the report.
Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of Emergency Shutdown Systems. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s Five Forces model as a part of this report section.
Thirdly, Emergency Shutdown System market has been segmented by technology, products, end user industry, and geography. By technology type, the market has been segmented as pneumatic, electrical, radio telemetry and fiber optic. By products, segmentation is done as emergency stop devices, safety switches, safety controllers/modules/relays, safety valves, logic solvers/programmable safety systems, safety sensors, actuators among others. By end user industry, the segmentation has been done as Energy, Chemical, Paper and Pulp, Mining, Healthcare, Water and Wastewater. Important regions for vendors in terms of opportunities have been covered through detailed geographical segmentation and country level forecasts. Geographical regions covered as a part of this section are Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key companies profiled as part of this section are Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, General Electric, and Honeywell International among other various players.
