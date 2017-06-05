Personal Care Ingredients 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.83% and Forecast to 2021
PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Personal Care Ingredients Market 2017
Personal care ingredients are substances that are used in the production of skin care products, hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries, and oral hygiene products. These ingredients provide personal care products with pleasant aromas, moisturizing capabilities, and conditioning features. Personal care ingredients are of two types: active ingredients and inactive ingredients.
The analysts forecast the global personal care ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal care ingredients market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ashland
• BASF
• Croda International
• Dow Corning
• Solvay
Other prominent vendors
• Akzo Nobel
• Aston Chemicals
• Biosil Technologies
• Clariant International
• Eastman Chemical
• Evonik Industries
• Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology
• J.M. Huber
• Lonza Group
• Momentive Performance Materials Holdings
• Royal DSM
• Stepan
• Wacker Chemie
Market driver
• Growth in the market for personal care products for male consumers
Market challenge
• Intense competition among vendors
Market trend
• Growing demand for multi-functional products
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global personal care ingredients market by product type
• Global personal care ingredients market by surfactants
• Global personal care ingredients market by conditioning agents
• Global personal care ingredients market by emollients
• Global personal care ingredients market by control agents
• Global personal care ingredients market by emulsifiers
• Global personal care ingredients market by other ingredients
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global personal care ingredients market by application
PART 08: Market segmentation by retail format
• Global personal care ingredients market by retail format
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global personal care ingredients market by geography
• Personal care ingredients market in APAC
• Personal care ingredients market in EMEA
• Personal care ingredients market in the Americas
PART 10: Key leading countries
• France
• Germany
• US
• Japan
• China
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Growth from natural ingredients and organic personal care market
• Growing demand for multi-functional products
• Anti-aging personal care products presenting growth opportunities
• Halal cosmetics growth prospect
..…..Continued
