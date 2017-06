Asia Medical Tourism Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Asia Medical Tourism Market

PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Medical Tourism Market Executive SummaryAsia medical tourism market is anticipated to cross US$ 14 Billion mark by 2022. Asia continues to be the top medical destination in medical travel. Asian medical destinations continue to offer more and better medical procedures and care than most other medical destinations. Several hospitals in Asia have carved such outstanding reputations for themselves that medical tourism has become a major money-spinner. In countries such as Singapore and Thailand, government agencies have been set up to help market their expertise globally. The Indian government has removed many visa restrictions and introduced a visa-on-arrival scheme for medical tourists from selected countries; this allows foreign nationals to stay in India for 30 days for medical reasons and can even get a visa of up to 1 year depending upon treatment requirements. Special medical travel agencies have sprung up around the world, and top Asian hospitals routinely have special “international” desks and services to assist overseas patients with everything from doctors’ appointments to accommodation.Thailand accounts for maximum share of the Asia medical tourism market, being followed by India and Singapore. South Korea stands at the fourth spot in the year 2016 and is likely to almost double its market share by the year 2022, while Malaysia is holding the last spot with XX% market share in the year 2016.This is the 2nd edition report on Asia Medical Tourism Industry. The report titled “Asia Medical Tourism Market and Forecast To 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Medical Tourism Landscape in Asia. The Top 5 Countries covered are1. Singapore (16 Countries Covered)2. Thailand (15 Countries Covered)3. South Korea (14 Countries Covered)4. Malaysia (20 Countries Covered)5. India (64 Countries Covered)The Top 5 Countries have been studied from 2 viewpoints.I. Medical Tourist Arrivals - Country Wise (2004 - 2022)II. Medical Tourists Spending - Country Wise (2004 - 2022) OthersThailand Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (15 Countries Covered)1. Japan 2. Asia 3. Middle East 4. United States 5. South Asia 6. Britain 7. Taiwan & China 8. Australia 9. France 10. Germany 11. South Korea 12. Canada 13. East Europe 14. Scandinavia 15. OthersIndia Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending: (64 Countries Covered)1. United States 2. Canada 3. Argentina 4. Brazil 5. Mexico 6. Austria 7. Belgium 8. Denmark 9. Finland 10. France 11. Germany 12. Greece 13. Ireland 14. Italy 15. Netherlands 16. Norway 17. Portugal 18. Spain 19. Sweden 20. Switzerland 21. UK 22. Czech Rep. 23. Hungary 24. Kazakhstan 25. Poland 26. Russian Fed. 27. Ukraine 28. Egypt 29. Kenya 30. Mauritius 31. Nigeria 32. South Africa 33. Sudan 34. Tanzania 35. Bahrain 36. Iraq 37. Israel 38. Oman 39. Saudi Arabia 40. Turkey 41. UAE 42. Yemen 43. Afghanistan 44. Iran 45. Maldives 46. Nepal 47. Pakistan 48. Bangladesh 49. Sri Lanka 50. Bhutan 51.Indonesia 52. Malaysia 53. Myanmar 54. Philippines 55. Singapore 56. Thailand 57. Vietnam 58. China (Main) 59. China (Taiwan) 60. Japan 61. Republic of Korea 62. Australia 63. New Zealand 64. OthersSouth Korea Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (14 Countries Covered)1. United States 2. Canada 3. China 4. Japan 5. Russia 6. Mongolia 7. Vietnam 8. Philippines 9. Kazakhstan 10. Saudi Arabia 11. Uzbekistan 12. Indonesia 13. United Arab Emirates 14. OthersMalaysia Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (23 Countries Covered)1. United States 2. United Kingdom 3. Virgin Islands, British 4. Germany 5. France 6. Libya 7. Indonesia 8. China and Hong Kong 9. Nepal 10. Japan 11. India 12. Myanmar 13. Singapore 14. Philippines 15. Bangladesh 16. Korea 17. Vietnam 18. Iran 19. Saudi Arabia 20. Oman 21. Australia 22. New Zealand 23. 