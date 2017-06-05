Industrial Smart Foods Market 2017 - Key Players are GSK , Firmenich , BASF , Kellogg and Symrise and forecast to 2022
Global Smart Foods Market
Description
Global Smart Foods Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Cargill Inc.
Arla Foods
Kerry Group
Nestle
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Aveka
Balchem Corporation
GSK
Firmenich
BASF
Kellogg
The Coca Cola Company
Ingredion Inc.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
PepsiCo
Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Symrise
Tate & Lyle
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Foods in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Functional Food
Encapsulated Food
Genetically Modified Food
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Foods for each application, including
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Stores
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Smart Foods Market Research Report 2017
1 Smart Foods Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Foods
1.2 Smart Foods Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Smart Foods Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Smart Foods Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Functional Food
1.2.4 Encapsulated Food
1.2.5 Genetically Modified Food
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Smart Foods Segment by Application
1.3.1 Smart Foods Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Convenience Store
1.3.4 Online Stores
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Smart Foods Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Smart Foods Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Smart Foods (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Smart Foods Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Smart Foods Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Smart Foods Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Smart Foods Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Smart Foods Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Smart Foods Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Smart Foods Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Smart Foods Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Smart Foods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Smart Foods Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Smart Foods Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Smart Foods Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Smart Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Smart Foods Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Smart Foods Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Smart Foods Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Smart Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Smart Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Smart Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Smart Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Smart Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Smart Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Smart Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Smart Foods Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Smart Foods Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Smart Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Smart Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Smart Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Smart Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Smart Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Smart Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Smart Foods Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Smart Foods Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Smart Foods Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Smart Foods Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Smart Foods Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
………..CONTINUED
