Global Denim Jeans Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation, Sales, Supply, Future Demand Analysis and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies Denim Jeans in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top Denim Jeans Players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturer, covering
PVH Corporation
Inditex
H&M
Replay
Mango
Frame
Citizen of Humanity
Denham
Pull&Bear
TopShop
VF Corp.
AG Jeans
American Apparel
American Eagle Outfitters
Uniqlo
Parasuco
Calvin Klein
True Religion
Diesel S.p.A.
DL1961 Premium Denim
Dolce & Gabbana Srl
Paper Denim & Cloth
Edwin
Esprit Holdings Ltd
Fidelity Denim
Gap
Goldsign Jeans
G-Star RAW C.V.
Guess
J Brand
Joe's Jeans
Lee Cooper
Levi Strauss & Co.
Lucky Brand
Texwood
Mavi Jeans
Mustang Bekleidungswerke GmbH + Co., KG.
Nudie Jeans Company
Armani
Paige Denim
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top 5 players in these regions, from 2012 to 2017 (forecast), like
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.
South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into
Regular Fit
Slim Fit
Loose Fit
Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Denim Jeans in each application, can be divided into
Women
Men
Children
Table of Contents
2017 Top 5 Denim Jeans Manufacturers/Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
1 Denim Jeans Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Denim Jeans
1.2 Denim Jeans Segment by Types
1.2.1 Global Sales Market Share of Denim Jeans by Types in 2015
1.2.2 Regular Fit
1.2.3 Slim Fit
1.2.4 Loose Fit
1.3 Denim Jeans Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Denim Jeans Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2015
1.3.2 Women
1.3.3 Men
1.3.4 Children
1.4 Denim Jeans Market by Regions
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Denim Jeans (2012-2022)
2 Global Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue (value) and Market Share by Players
2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share in 2015 and 2016 by Players
2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue and Market Share by Players in 2015 and 2016
2.3 Global Denim Jeans Average Price by Players in 2015 and 2016
2.4 Global Denim Jeans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
2.5 Denim Jeans Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Denim Jeans Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Denim Jeans Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue (Value) by Regions, Type and Application (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)
3.1.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)
3.1.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)
3.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
3.2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
3.2.3 Global Denim Jeans Price by Type (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 North America Top 5 Players Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Price
4.1 North America Top 5 Players Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016
4.1.1 North America Top 5 Players Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share in 2015 and 2016
4.1.2 North America Top 5 Players Denim Jeans Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016
4.2 North America Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)
4.2.1 North America Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
4.2.2 North America Denim Jeans Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
4.2.3 North America Denim Jeans Price by Type (2012-2017)
4.3 North America Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
4.4 North America Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share by Country (US, Canada and Mexico) (2012-2017)
4.5 North America Denim Jeans Import & Export (2012-2017)
5 Europe Top 5 Players Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Price
5.1 Europe Top 5 Players Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016
5.1.1 Europe Top 5 Players Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share in 2015 and 2016
5.1.2 Europe Top 5 Players Denim Jeans Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016
5.2 Europe Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.2.1 Europe Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2.2 Europe Denim Jeans Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2.3 Europe Denim Jeans Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Europe Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
5.4 Europe Denim Jeans Sales and Market Share by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia) (2012-2017)
5.5 Europe Denim Jeans Import & Export (2012-2017)
……Continued
