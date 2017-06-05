Turbine Inlet Cooling System Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Turbine Inlet Cooling System market is expected to grow from $3.839 billion in 2016GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, US, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Turbine Inlet Cooling System market is expected to grow from $3.839 billion in 2016 to reach $5.525 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.2%. Some of the factors propelling the market growth are growing need of energy and power in urban countries and rising demand for turbine inlet cooling systems. On the other hand, limitations of turbine inlet cooling technologies and huge costs of the systems inhibit the market growth.
Chiller Systems leads the market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to high efficiency of cooling systems in lowering the turbine inlet air temperatures. North America is expected to witness huge growth rate and the demand for turbine inlet cooling systems in this region is growing due to natural gas power production.
Some of the key players in global turbine inlet cooling system market include Baltec IES Pty. Ltd, Mee Industries Inc, Cat Pumps Inc, Siemens AG, American Moistening Company Inc, Score Energy Limited, Camfil Power Systems, Humifrio S.L, Caldwell Energy Company Inc, UTC Technologies Company , Johnson Controls, Araner, Güntner, Stellar Energy , and GE Energy.
