Aluminum-Extruded Products Market is Predicted to Grow at Approximately 6% by 2023- Research Report
Aluminum-Extruded Products Market by Product Type (Powder-Coated, Anodized), End-Use (Construction, Automotive, Electric, Others), and Region - Forecast to 2023
The Aluminum-Extruded Products Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6% during the period 2017 to 2023.
Aluminum is promoted by the governments of various countries owing to the rise in the level of pollution. Aluminum is widely used in the automobile industry as the light weight of aluminum helps in increasing the fuel-efficiency of the vehicles. Various policies, such as green car incentive policy in Japan is undertaken to promote eco-friendly vehicles, which would help in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. These policies along with various government initiatives, is driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is expected to be hampered by the high cost required for the manufacturing of the aluminum extruded products.
Key Players
The key players of aluminum-extruded products market are Alcoa Inc. (U.S.), Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C. (Bahrain), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China), Bhp Billiton Ltd. (Australia), Century Aluminum Company (U.S.), China Hongquiao Group Limited (China), Hindalco Industries Limited (India), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), Rio Tinto PLC (U.K.) and United Company RUSAL (Russia).
Market Research Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in the aluminum-extruded products market owing to the availability of low cost labor in the region. The rapid advancements in the industrial sector of the region is leading to an increased use of aluminum extruded products across various industries such as aerospace, mass transportation, automotive and construction among others. The large scope of FDI in the emerging economies of the region such as India and China, is also contributing to the growth of the aluminum extruded products in the region.
Scope of the Report:
This study provides an overview of the global aluminum-extruded products market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.
The scope of the study segments the global Aluminum-extruded products Market by its product type, end-use and region.
By Product Type:
• Powder-coated
• Anodized
• Mill-finished
By End-Use:
• Construction
• Automotive
• Electric
• Others
By Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Rest of the World
