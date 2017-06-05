Psyllium Seed Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Psyllium Seed market is expected to grow from $XX million in 2016 to reach $XX million by 2022 with a CAGR of XX%.GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, US, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Psyllium Seed market is expected to grow from $XX million in 2016 to reach $XX million by 2022 with a CAGR of XX%. Health advantages in reducing heart diseases, constipation, and diarrhea are some of the factors propelling the market growth. Growing demand for psyllium seed in reducing obesity, inflammatory bowel diseases are also influencing the market growth. Uses of psyllium seed in animal feed which helps them to grow without any side effects is one of the major factors propelling the market growth during the forecast period.
Based on industrial application, food industry segment leads the market globally with the highest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owed to the increasing use of psyllium seed powder in breads, drinks, ice creams and bakery products. On the other hand, pharmaceutical industry has acquired the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is contributed to the rising consumption of psyllium seed paste in anti-agent for skin care. Europe is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the maximum consumption of these seeds in pharmaceutical industry.
Some of the key players in global psyllium seed market include Satnam Psyllium Industries, Jyotindra International, Atlas Industries, JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd, Abhyuday Indutries, Rajganga Agro Product Pvt.Ltd, Shree Mahalaxmi psyllium Pvt. Ltd, Ispasen Remedies and Shubh Psyllium Industries.
