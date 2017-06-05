Border Security Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2021
Global Border Security Market Research Report – Forecast 2016-2021
The Global Border Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are demand for mobile warfare systems, driverless cargo inspection systems, demand for persistent ISR, and demand for aerostat and blimps.
Global Border Security Market ($ billion), 2016-2021
As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are defense budget cut in developed nations, challenges associated with aerostat acquisition and operations, and meeting the regulatory norms.
Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1662
Key Players
• Airbus group,
• Boeing,
• Cobham,
• DRS Technologies,
• Northrop Grumman,
• Elbit Systems,
• Embraer Defense & Security,
• FLIR Systems,
• General Atomics Systems,
• General Dynamics
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by application
• Ground
• Aerial
• Naval
Segmentation by system
• Laser
• Radar
• Camera
Wide Band Wireless Communication
• Perimeter Intrusion
• Unmanned Vehicles
• C2C
• Biometric Systems
Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/border-security-market-1662
Study Objectives of Global Border Security Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Border Security Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyse the Global Border Security Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application and system
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Analysis also includes consumption. Import and export data for Regions North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Table of Content
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Objective
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings / Highlights
2.1.1 Investment Opportunities
2.1.2 Market Startegies
2.1.3 Latest Developments
3. Scope Of The Study
3.1 Markets Covered
3.2 Years Considered For The Study (2016-2021)
3.2 Geographic Scope
3.3 Key Stakeholders
4. Assumptions and Limitations
5. Research Methodology
5.1 Primary Research
5.2 Secondary Research
5.3 Econometric And Forecasting Model
6. Market Size Estimation
6.1 Top Down Approach
6.2 Bottom Up Approach
7. Market Factor Analysis
7.1 Value Chain Analysis
7.2 Supply Chain Analysis
7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Continued……..
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here