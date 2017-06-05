Ginger Ale Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ginger Ale market is expected to grow from $XX million in 2016 to reach $XX million by 2022 with a CAGR of XX%.GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, US, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varying consumer’s preferences towards drinks which are less in calorie to high-calorie beverages and numerous ginger flavors which are boosting the young drinkers are some of the factors influencing the market growth. In addition excess use of sodas in soft drinks reducing calcium levels in the body and use of artificial ingredients are hindering the market growth.
Based on product type, dry ginger is anticipated to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period as dry ginger is rich in flavour and it is used in alcoholic beverages. It is also used in cases of sore throat, nausea, vomiting and constipation. By distribution channel, supermarket/hypermarket segment leads the market globally. The growth of this segment is attributed to the availability of ginger ale in different brands so that customers can make their own choice. North America is expected to dominate the ginger ale market followed by Asia Pacific due to its low yeast and high-fructose corn syrup.
Some of the key players in global ginger ale market include Zevia , Blenheim Bottling Company Inc , Starbucks Corporation, Honest Tea, A-Treat Bottling Company, Seagram, Buffalo Rock, Bulls head and Cadbury Schweppes P.L.C.
About Stratistics MRC
We offer wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services and Full Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore the market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
