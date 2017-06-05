Folic Acid Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Folic Acid market is expected to grow from $1.807 billion in 2016 to reach $2.438 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 5.1%.GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, US, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Folic Acid market is expected to grow from $1.807 billion in 2016 to reach $2.438 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 5.1%. Rising demand for folic acid which is applicable in pharmaceutics & food and beverages, increasing demand for dietary supplements and growing urbanization are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, high doses of folic acid resulting in vitamin B12 deficiency are one of the major factors hindering the market growth.
By application, Nutraceuticals segment leads the market globally as folic acid is widely used in nutritional therapy to cure urinary and cardiovascular disorders and to treat nervous systems. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witnessing highest growth rate followed by North America due to increasing demand for health awareness as folic acid is extensively used in pharmaceutics.
Some of the key players in global folic acid market include Koninklijke DSM N.V, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, BASF SE, Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Xinjiang Wujiaqu Xingnong Cycle Chemical Co. Ltd, Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Co. Ltd, Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, and Hebei Jiheng Group Pharmacy Co Ltd.
