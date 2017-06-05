Orphan drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 % by 2022
Global orphan drugs market Information, pharmacological class, By Applications, By technology, and by BY source, Forecast Till 2022
Global Orphan drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 % during the period 2016 to 2022. Orphan drugs are used for the treatment of rare diseases and disorders that affects a small percentage of the population.
The orphan drug market is characterized by huge price margin which guarantees an excellent rate of return. Severe lack of effective substitute and the inelastic nature of demand lead to dominance of the supplier.
This coupled with government incentives for orphan drugs make it a high risk and high return market. The orphan drug market favors companies with expertise and a strong research and development pipeline. Thus the strategy of most companies revolves around more for more and nothing for less. The market is also extremely sensitive to technological disruptions and is highly volatile as only a few drugs dominate the market. Thus the market is extremely unitary with only a small number of companies. The uptake of the drug product is quicker and there is considerable first mover advantage. The limited number and the limited buying power of patients especially in developing nations are important factors constraining the market. Volatility and over dependence on a few drugs are risks faced by companies.
Major Key Players
• Hoffmann- La Roche,
• Celgene Corporation,
• Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
• Novartis AG,
• Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited,
• Biogen Idec Limited,
• Eli Lilly,
• Bristol-Myers Squibb,
• Vertex pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Bayer AG,
• Sanofi,
• Johnson & Johnson.
Global Orphan drug market:
The Global Orphan drug market has been evaluated as a rapidly growing market and it is expected that the market will reflect good but explosive growth in future. The global Orphan drug market is expected to grow with a CAGR of ~ 9.2 % during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, Orphan drug market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally developed countries led by North America is the largest market for Orphan drugs. Europe is the second-largest market for orphan drugs. The orphan drug market is likely to be led by these developed nations in the near future with developing regions such as Asia pacific region and Middle East & Africa providing faster growth rates.
Segmentation:
Global Orphan drugs market has been segmented on the basis of pharmacological class which comprises protein replacement, enzyme replacement, gene and chromosome expression etc. On the basis of application; market is segmented into Blood-related disorders, neurology, oncology, nephrology and infectious diseases. On the basis of technology into DNA recombination, transgenic etc; and by source into Non-biological orphan drugs and Biological orphan drugs
