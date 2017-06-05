Global Lancet Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2022
Lancet Market Information, by types (Personal, Safety) by end users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Laboratories) - Forecast to 2022
The global market for lancet is growing at a rapid pace and expected to reach around US$ 2,882.6 Million by the end of the forecasted period 2016-2022.The global lancet market has been evaluated as swiftly growing market in the coming future and it is expected that the market will have high demand globally. The global lancet market is undergoing a rapid change. Current discussions and proceedings have brought into examination’s the competence of existing regulatory frameworks for medical devices in developed and developing regions to guarantee the performance, quality and safety of devices. Medical device regulation must be enhanced and improved to safeguard public/patient health and ensure that effective technologies and high-quality products reach patients. The mounting number and complexity of medical devices have introduced regulatory challenges.
These challenges differ from the types of medical devices, commonly there are three types of medical devices which require medical approvals and these are classified into type I medical devices, type II medical devices and type III medical devices. These devices are differentiated on the basis of complexity of use and risk involved while using. Further one of the major application or the major functioning areas of lancets is to monitor diabetes in diabetic population. According to WHO, 8.5% of adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes in 2014. In 2012, diabetes was the straight cause of 1.5 million deaths and high blood glucose was the cause of additional 2.2 million deaths.
Therefore, if the current trends in diabetes prevalence continue over the coming years, the number of diabetic patients would be tremendous after a decade. With increasing diabetic prevalence, the demand of lancets is expected to be enormous, thus resulting in the increasing demand for devices and products to monitor and control diabetes, eventually leading to increased consumption of lancets.
Global Lancet Market Players:
The amount of major players in the market which have global operations of the Lancet market, and are consistently working for the development of the following technology are
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,
• Becton,
• Dickinson and Company,
• Greiner Bio One International GmbH,
• Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd,
• Terumo Medical Corporation,
• Bayer Cropscience Limited,
• HTL-STREFA S.A,
• Sarstedt AG & Co
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, Lancet market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest market for Lancet. Germany is the leading market in the European region. Asia Pacific is the second-largest market in the global Lancet market which is expected to continue its growth in the coming future.
Further Safety lancets have captured major share of the global lancets market of around % whereas personal lancets have covered the rest of the market. Based on the historical trends and market scenario, safety lancets are expected to be the fastest growing segment of this market during 2016-2022.
Segmentation:
Global Lancet market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of personal and safety lancets. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Laboratories, Home Diagnostics and others.
