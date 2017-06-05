Smart Textiles For Military Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11% by 2021
Global Smart Textiles For Military Market by End Use and by Geography - Forecast To 2021
The Global Smart Textiles For Military Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are growing need for lightweight textile for military to enhance performance and miniaturization of electronic materials.
As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are regulatory issues, resource scarcity, and other industrial challenges to meet unmet needs.
Key Players of Smart Textiles For Military Market:
• BAE Systems
• Mide Technology
• Ohmatex
• Royal Ten Cate
• W. L. Gore & Associates
• Advanced Fabric Technology
• BeBop Sensors
• Directa Plus
• Intelligent Textiles
• Outlast Technologies
Target Audience:
• Military Textiles OEMs
• System/Equipment Suppliers
• Government Bodies
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Study Objectives of Global Smart Textiles For Military Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Textiles For Military Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyse the Global Smart Textiles For Military Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by end use type
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smart Textiles For Military Market
Brief TOC:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Objective
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings / Highlights
2.1.1 Investment Opportunities
2.1.2 Market Startegies
2.1.3 Latest Developments
3. Scope Of The Study
3.1 Markets Covered
3.2 Years Considered For The Study (2016-2021)
3.2 Geographic Scope
3.3 Key Stakeholders
4. Assumptions And Limitations
5. Research Methodology
5.1 Primary Research
5.2 Secondary Research
5.3 Econometric And Forecasting Model
Continue…
