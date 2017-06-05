Polymer Resin Market is Expected to Cross USD 60 Billion by 2022
Polymer Resin Market Research Report, By Resin Types (Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene , By Application - Forecast To 2022
Polymer Resin Market
The global polymer resin market has seen a notable growth over the past few years and as per MRFR analysis, the global polymer resin market is expected to cross USD 60 billion by 2016 with a CAGR of more than 7.2%by 2022. The major factors which are driving the global polymer resin market rapidly growing automotive industry and other application industries such as electrical and electronic, construction, medical and consumer and industrial. The global polymer resin market is significantly influenced by the rising trend of automotive industry which mainly comprises lower emission, light vehicles and fuel efficiency and others. Furthermore, the continuously rising number of vehicles in APAC region particularly in China, India and Indonesia is also one of the key growth drivers. Geographically, APAC is expected to lead the market followed by North America and Europe.
Market Segmentation
By Resin Types: Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), PET (PET Bottle Resin)and EPS (Expandable Polystyrene)
By Application: electrical and electronic, automotive, construction, medical and consumer and industrial
Key Players
• BASF SE
• Royal DSM
• DuPont
• Solvay Plastics
• SABIC
• LG Chem
• Covestro
• Celanese Corporation
• Evonik
• Bayer AG
Study Objectives of Polymer Resin Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Polymer Resin market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
