Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
The Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is estimated to reach 2.5 Billion USD in 2017. On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE), followed by North America and Europe. In the report, HeyReport says Automotive dominates the largest Application share in 2017. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Teradyne
Advantest
LTX-Credence
Astronics
Chroma
SPEA
Averna
Shibasoku
Hangzhou ChangChuan Technology
Macrotest Semiconductor
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
By Type
Memory ATE
Non-Memory ATE
Discrete ATE
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia
North America
Europe
Based on Application, the report describes major Application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Defense
IT & Telecommunication
Medical
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.1.3 Market Driven by Growth in Sales of Consumer Electronics
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
1.2.1.1 Memory ATE
1.2.1.2 Non-Memory ATE
1.2.1.3 Discrete ATE
1.2.2 by Application
1.2.2.1 Automotive
1.2.2.2 Consumer Electronics
1.2.2.3 Defense
1.2.2.4 IT & Telecommunication
1.2.2.5 Medical
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economic
3.3 Technology
3.4 Market Entry
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Global Memory ATE Market, 2011-2016
4.1.2 Global Non-Memory ATE Market, 2011-2016
4.1.3 Global Discrete ATE Market, 2011-2016
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Global Memory ATE Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.2 Global Non-Memory ATE Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.3 Global Discrete ATE Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in Automotive Market, 2011-2016
5.1.2 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in Consumer Electronics Market, 2011-2016
5.1.3 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in Defense Market, 2011-2016
5.1.4 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in IT & Telecommunication Market, 2011-2016
5.1.5 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in Medical Market, 2011-2016
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in Automotive Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.2 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in Consumer Electronics Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.3 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in Defense Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.4 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in IT & Telecommunication Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.5 Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in Medical Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia
6.1.1.1 Asia Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market, 2011-2016
6.1.1.2 Asia Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market, 2011-2016
6.1.2.2 North America Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market, 2011-2016
6.1.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-2022
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market by Vendors
7.2 Market Concentration
7.3 Price & Factors
7.4 Marketing Channel
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Teradyne
8.1.1 Profile
8.1.2 Business Performance
8.2 Advantest
8.2.1 Profile
8.2.2 Business Performance
8.3 LTX-Credence
8.3.1 Profile
8.3.2 Business Performance
8.4 Astronics
8.4.1 Profile
8.4.2 Business Performance
8.5 Chroma
8.5.1 Profile
8.5.2 Business Performance
8.6 SPEA
8.6.1 Profile
8.6.2 Business Performance
8.7 Averna
8.7.1 Profile
8.7.2 Business Performance
8.8 Shibasoku
8.8.1 Profile
8.8.2 Business Performance
8.9 Hangzhou ChangChuan Technology
8.9.1 Profile
8.9.2 Business Performance
8.10 Macrotest Semiconductor
8.10.1 Profile
8.10.2 Business Performance
9 ConclusionTable Product Specifications of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE)
Continued....
