Flight Navigation System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021
Global Flight Navigation System Market by Flight Instrument , by Product , by Application and by Geography - Forecast to 2021
The Global Flight Navigation System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are increasing aircraft fleet, demand for avionics system with gen-next aircraft, demand for accurate flight navigation, capability of handling more air traffic, collision avoidance systems, gyroscopes, and integration of early warning radar.
As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are cyber-attack, high cost of autopilot system, and automation safety issue.
Demand of non-directional beacon, next generation avionics, and demand for aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS) are the ongoing trends which will impact the market during the forecast period.
Key Players of Flight Navigation System Market:
• Honeywell
• Moog Inc.
• Northrop Grumman
• Raytheon
• Rockwell Collins
• Boeing
• Esterline Technologies
• GE Aviation
• Sagem
• Navtech
Study Objectives of Global Flight Navigation System Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Flight Navigation System Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyse the Global Flight Navigation System Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by flight instrument, product, and application.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Flight Navigation System Market.
Brief TOC:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Objective
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings / Highlights
2.1.1 Investment Opportunities
2.1.2 Market Startegies
2.1.3 Latest Developments
3. Scope of the Study
3.1 Markets Covered
3.2 Years Considered For the Study (2016-2021)
3.2 Geographic Scope
3.3 Key Stakeholders
4. Assumptions and Limitations
5. Research Methodology
5.1 Primary Research
5.2 Secondary Research
5.3 Econometric and Forecasting Model
Continue…
Target Audience:
• Radio and transmitter OEMs
• System/Component Suppliers
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
