Wireless Tower Middle East and Africa Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Technology) and Forecasts
PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Growing mobile data demand, deployment of LTE technology along with 3G network expansion is increasing pressure on network operators’ existing wireless infrastructure, thereby creating the need for adding additional tower sites. Moreover, with saturated mature urban markets, MNOs are accelerating expansion into rural areas creating greater need for cell sites and providing opportunities for specialized tower companies. Key tower markets in Africa include Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, DRC, and Egypt. On the other hand, currently the Middle East tower market has witnessed limited activity.
Key Findings
• Tower infrastructure occupies a significant proportion of network operators’ capital and operating expenditure, and in a move to drive down costs and focus on densification, launch LTE/LTE-A, develop innovative products and create customer loyalty, the concept of independent tower companies has emerged in the Middle East and Africa in recent years.
• Escalating mobile data demand, the deployment of LTE technology along with 3G network expansion is increasing pressure on network operators’ existing wireless infrastructure, creating the need for additional tower sites. Moreover, with low opportunity in mature urban markets, operators are accelerating expansion into rural areas creating greater need for cell sites and presenting opportunities for specialized tower companies.
• Although the potential for tower companies in the Middle East and Africa is high, the region is challenged with significant hurdles such as political instability, lack of licensing regimes, rising fuel cost (Africa), erratic power supply, bureaucratic issues, low economies of scale in rural expansion and the emergence of small cell technology, among others. The strength of these forces varies from country to country.
Synopsis
“Wireless Tower Market in Middle East and Africa: Increasing Mobile Data Demand and Reduction of Capex by MNOs to Provide Opportunities for TowerCos” an Insider report by Pyramid Research offers a thorough study of the wireless tower market in the Middle East and Africa. The report analyses the tower market and the role of market participants such as MNOs, towercos and regulators.
It consists of the following sections:
• Introduction- This section briefly describes the main sources of wireless capacity and the different radio access nodes employed to offer wireless coverage and capacity.
• Wireless tower market in Middle East and Africa - This section examines the Middle East and Africa wireless tower market with a focus on major markets in the region.
• Wireless tower demand in Middle East and Africa: Drivers and inhibitors - This section includes an in-depth examination of the key factors driving and inhibiting wireless tower activity in the Middle East and Africa.
• Market detail: Case studies- Three case studies are presented, analysing the wireless tower markets in Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.
• Key findings and recommendations - Consists of a summary of key findings and a set of recommendations for regulators, governments, tower operators and mobile operators.
Reasons to Buy
• The report examines the wireless tower market in the Middle East and Africa. It provides analysis of the tower market structure and the drivers and inhibitors influencing the region.
• Helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of the Middle East and Africa region’s growing wireless tower opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and competitive environments.
• The case studies focus on the current tower market situations along with drivers and inhibitors of three tower markets in the region, including the strategies being pursued by them to drive their business, which can be beneficial to local players or prospective market entrants.
• By understanding the interests and positions of the main stakeholders in the wireless tower market – independent tower companies, MNOs, regulators,– telecom professionals/operators can develop strategies and increase their participation in the growing tower market.
Table of Content: Key Points
Introduction
Wireless tower market in Middle East and Africa
Wireless towers in Middle East and Africa: Drivers and Inhibitors
Market detail: Case studies
Egypt
Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
Key findings and recommendations
…Continued
