Mobile Services Middle East & North Africa Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts

Middle East & North Africa Mobile Services Market (Volume and Revenue Analytics) to 2020: Review of Mobile Subscriptions Segmentation, Usage, ARPS, Churn and Overall Revenues built using extensive market research carried out in telecommunication market of Middle East & North Africa. The report provides a top-level overview of Mobile services subscription volumes and revenue at segment level from 2011 through 2020.
Apart from providing subscription volumes and revenue information, the report also provides insights in to Middle East & North Africa’s demographic and economic data at country level. This helps in establishing a framework to better formulate the Mobile services market forecasts. Information such as population, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation and currency exchange rates are included to ascertain market sophistication, current and projected demand, and future opportunities.
• Subscription / User base Volumes split by: Operators, Type of Package, Consumer Segment and by Technology
• Service Revenue (ARPS) split by: Operators, Subscription Type, Service Line, Messaging, Applications and Technology Generation.
• Usage Analytics for: Voice MOU, SMS, MMS and by Applications
Countries covered in this report include: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Tunisia, and Uganda
Key Findings
This report offers a concise breakdown of Middle East & North Africa’s Mobile Services market operating environment, with forecasts to 2020 at country level. The report contains quantitative data which covers demographics, Mobile Services market consumption data, total Service subscribers and revenue data.
Synopsis
"Middle East & North Africa Mobile Services Market (Volume and Revenue Analytics) to 2020: Review of Mobile Subscriptions Segmentation, Usage, ARPS, Churn and Overall Revenues" is a comprehensive research report outlaying Mobile Service user’s base statistics by top Network Operators and MNVOs, by Business and Consumer segments, by Type of Package and by Technology in Middle East & North Africa along with Total Mobile Revenue, Usage, and Average Revenue per Subscription (ARPS) from 2011 to 2020 at country level. (Wherever applicable)
Reasons to Buy
• Allows you to analyze Mobile Services market in Middle East & North Africa by way of Subscription Volumes and Revenue at segment levels for each country covered.
• Enhances your knowledge on the usage and service revenue generated in the Mobile Services market at category level.
• Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report’s forecast figures for the market.
Table of Content: Key Points
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 What is this Report About?
1.2 Definitions
2 REGION Mobile Subscriptions Market Outlook
2.1 REGION Demographics, 2011 – 2020
2.2 REGION Mobile Penetration of Population, 2011 – 2020
2.3 REGION Mobile Subscriptions by Operators, 2011 – 2020
2.4 REGION Mobile Subscriptions by Type Of Package, 2011 – 2020
2.5 REGION Mobile Churn, 2011 – 2020
2.6 REGION Mobile Subscriptions by Technology, 2011 – 2020
2.7 REGION Mobile Subscriptions by Segment, 2011 – 2020
2.8 REGION Mobile Subscriptions by Application, 2011 – 2020
2.9 REGION Mobile Usage, 2011 – 2020
2.10 REGION Mobile ARPS, 2011 – 2020
2.11 REGION Mobile Revenues, 2011 – 2020
3 COUNTRY Mobile Subscriptions Market Outlook
…Continued
