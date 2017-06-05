Broadband Investment Canada Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020
Summary
The telecommunication market in Canada generated US$42.4bn (CAD54.2bn) in service revenue in 2015, and will continue to grow in single low digits through 2020. Mobile data will be the fastest growing segment. To offset the decline in traditional fixed and mobile voice and messaging services, operators are focusing on increasing broadband penetration and leveraging high speed broadband networks to offer value added services such as mobile apps, internet browsing and multi-media services, and offering TV and Internet bundles. Operators are investing in LTE, LTE-A and fiber to enable additional revenue streams including IoT, cloud services and M2M services.
Key Findings
• The overall telecom service revenue in Canada declined year-over-year to US$42.4bn (CAD54.2bn) in 2015.
• From 2015 to 2020, the telecommunications market in Canada will see service revenue increase by single, low digits on an annual basis, boosted mainly by mobile and fixed data segments
• Mobile revenue will account for a greater proportion of total telecommunications revenue in 2020.
• The Canadian telecom market will be dominated by Bell as the leading mobile and fixed-line operator followed by Telus and Rogers. Intense competition in the market will require operators to invest heavily in network infrastructure which could enable them to venture into services beyond provisioning of access such as IoT and cloud computing
Synopsis
“Canada: Investment in broadband infrastructure to present new revenue streams to the operators” provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Canada today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2020. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Canadian telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research’s databases.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
• Regional context: Telecom market size and trends in Canada compared with other countries in North American region
• Economic, demographic and political context in Canada
• The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more
• A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, fixed Internet, mobile voice and mobile data and pay-TV
• Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice, data and video from 2013 to 2020
• The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months
• In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period
• Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Canada’s telecommunications market
Table of Content: Key Points
Executive summary
Market and competitor overview
Regional context
Economic, demographic and political context
Regulatory environment
Demand profile
Service evolution
Competitive landscape
Major market players
Segment analysis
Mobile services
Fixed services
Pay-TV
Identifying opportunities
Overall market opportunities
…Continued
