Global Kombucha Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SummaryWiseguyreports.Com Adds " Kombucha - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022"Kombucha has been brewed in homes for centuries if not millenia. Starting with a pot of sweet tea, a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) is added to the brew and left alone for a week. The resulting tangy-sweet beverage delights the senses and the living nutrition invigorates the body.The global Kombucha market is estimated to reach 705.3 Million USD in 2017. On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Kombucha, followed by Europe and Asia. In the report, HeyReport says Supermarkets dominates the largest Channel share in 2017. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of flavor, channel, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:By FlavorHerbs & Spices FlavorFruit FlavorOriginal FlavorBy TypeBacteria TypeYeast TypeMold TypeBased on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:North AmericaEuropeAsiaSouth AmericaAfricaBased on Channel, the report describes major Channel share of regional market. Channel mentioned as follows:SupermarketsHealth StoresOnline StoresLeading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:GT's KombuchaKeVitaThe Humm KombuchaLive Soda KombuchaRed BullKombucha Wonder DrinkTownshend's TeaCelestial SeasoningsKosmic KombuchaHIGH COUNTRYNessAlla KombuchaReed'sBuchi KombuchaTable of Contents1 Market Overview1.1 Objectives of Research1.1.1 Definition1.1.2 Specifications1.1.3 Rising in Consumer Preferences for Healthy Beverages1.2 Market Segment1.2.1 by Flavor1.2.1.1 Herbs & Spices Flavor1.2.1.2 Fruit Flavor1.2.1.3 Original Flavor1.2.2 by Channel1.2.2.1 Supermarkets1.2.2.2 Health Stores1.2.2.3 Online Stores1.2.3 by Regions2 Industry Chain2.1 Industry Chain Structure2.2 Upstream2.3 Market2.3.1 SWOT2.3.2 Dynamics3 Environmental Analysis3.1 Policy3.2 Economic3.3 Technology3.4 Market Entry4 Market Segmentation by Flavor4.1 Market Size4.1.1 Global Herbs & Spices Flavor Market, 2011-20164.1.2 Global Fruit Flavor Market, 2011-20164.1.3 Global Original Flavor Market, 2011-20164.2 Market Forecast4.2.1 Global Herbs & Spices Flavor Market Forecast, 2017-20224.2.2 Global Fruit Flavor Market Forecast, 2017-20224.2.3 Global Original Flavor Market Forecast, 2017-20225 Market Segmentation by Channel5.1 Market Size5.1.1 Kombucha in Supermarkets Market, 2011-20165.1.2 Kombucha in Health Stores Market, 2011-20165.1.3 Kombucha in Online Stores Market, 2011-20165.2 Market Forecast5.2.1 Kombucha in Supermarkets Market Forecast, 2017-20225.2.2 Kombucha in Health Stores Market Forecast, 2017-20225.2.3 Kombucha in Online Stores Market Forecast, 2017-20226 Market Segmentation by Region6.1 Market Size6.1.1 North America6.1.1.1 North America Kombucha Market, 2011-20166.1.1.2 North America Kombucha Market by Flavor6.1.1.3 North America Kombucha Market by Channel6.1.2 Europe6.1.2.1 Europe Kombucha Market, 2011-20166.1.2.2 Europe Kombucha Market by Flavor6.1.2.3 Europe Kombucha Market by Channel6.1.3 Asia6.1.3.1 Asia Kombucha Market, 2011-20166.1.3.2 Asia Kombucha Market by Flavor6.1.3.3 Asia Kombucha Market by Channel6.1.4 South America6.1.4.1 South America Kombucha Market, 2011-20166.1.4.2 South America Kombucha Market by Flavor6.1.4.3 South America Kombucha Market by Channel6.1.5 Africa6.1.5.1 Africa Kombucha Market, 2011-20166.1.5.2 Africa Kombucha Market by Flavor6.1.5.3 Africa Kombucha Market by Channel6.2 Market Forecast6.2.1 North America Market Forecast, 2017-20226.2.2 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-20226.2.3 Asia Market Forecast, 2017-20226.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2017-20226.2.5 Africa Market Forecast, 2017-20227 Market Competitive7.1 Global Kombucha Market by Vendors7.2 Market Concentration7.3 Price & Factors7.4 Marketing Channel