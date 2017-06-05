Global Kombucha Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Kombucha - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Kombucha - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”
Kombucha has been brewed in homes for centuries if not millenia. Starting with a pot of sweet tea, a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) is added to the brew and left alone for a week. The resulting tangy-sweet beverage delights the senses and the living nutrition invigorates the body.
The global Kombucha market is estimated to reach 705.3 Million USD in 2017. On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Kombucha, followed by Europe and Asia. In the report, HeyReport says Supermarkets dominates the largest Channel share in 2017. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of flavor, channel, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339199-global-kombucha-market-research-2011-2022
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
By Flavor
Herbs & Spices Flavor
Fruit Flavor
Original Flavor
By Type
Bacteria Type
Yeast Type
Mold Type
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia
South America
Africa
Based on Channel, the report describes major Channel share of regional market. Channel mentioned as follows:
Supermarkets
Health Stores
Online Stores
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
GT’s Kombucha
KeVita
The Humm Kombucha
Live Soda Kombucha
Red Bull
Kombucha Wonder Drink
Townshend's Tea
Celestial Seasonings
Kosmic Kombucha
HIGH COUNTRY
NessAlla Kombucha
Reed's
Buchi Kombucha
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1339199-global-kombucha-market-research-2011-2022
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.1.3 Rising in Consumer Preferences for Healthy Beverages
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Flavor
1.2.1.1 Herbs & Spices Flavor
1.2.1.2 Fruit Flavor
1.2.1.3 Original Flavor
1.2.2 by Channel
1.2.2.1 Supermarkets
1.2.2.2 Health Stores
1.2.2.3 Online Stores
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economic
3.3 Technology
3.4 Market Entry
4 Market Segmentation by Flavor
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Global Herbs & Spices Flavor Market, 2011-2016
4.1.2 Global Fruit Flavor Market, 2011-2016
4.1.3 Global Original Flavor Market, 2011-2016
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Global Herbs & Spices Flavor Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.2 Global Fruit Flavor Market Forecast, 2017-2022
4.2.3 Global Original Flavor Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5 Market Segmentation by Channel
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Kombucha in Supermarkets Market, 2011-2016
5.1.2 Kombucha in Health Stores Market, 2011-2016
5.1.3 Kombucha in Online Stores Market, 2011-2016
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Kombucha in Supermarkets Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.2 Kombucha in Health Stores Market Forecast, 2017-2022
5.2.3 Kombucha in Online Stores Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 North America
6.1.1.1 North America Kombucha Market, 2011-2016
6.1.1.2 North America Kombucha Market by Flavor
6.1.1.3 North America Kombucha Market by Channel
6.1.2 Europe
6.1.2.1 Europe Kombucha Market, 2011-2016
6.1.2.2 Europe Kombucha Market by Flavor
6.1.2.3 Europe Kombucha Market by Channel
6.1.3 Asia
6.1.3.1 Asia Kombucha Market, 2011-2016
6.1.3.2 Asia Kombucha Market by Flavor
6.1.3.3 Asia Kombucha Market by Channel
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Kombucha Market, 2011-2016
6.1.4.2 South America Kombucha Market by Flavor
6.1.4.3 South America Kombucha Market by Channel
6.1.5 Africa
6.1.5.1 Africa Kombucha Market, 2011-2016
6.1.5.2 Africa Kombucha Market by Flavor
6.1.5.3 Africa Kombucha Market by Channel
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 North America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.2 Europe Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.3 Asia Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2017-2022
6.2.5 Africa Market Forecast, 2017-2022
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Kombucha Market by Vendors
7.2 Market Concentration
7.3 Price & Factors
7.4 Marketing Channel
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1339199
Continued....
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here