Global Mobile Marketing Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24 by Forecast to 2023
Mobile Marketing Market, By User-Type (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises) – Global Forecast 2023
Mobile marketing offers various solution such as Mobile Web, SMS, Mobile Emails, Location Based Marketing, In-App Messages, Push Notification, QR Codes, Mms, Others. The in-app messaging are alert notification displayed on screen when consumers are active, within the application itself. In app-messaging notification is helpful in displaying the right message in correct time context.
It alerts user by displaying new features or content on the screen when they open the application and guide them to the correct path, by triggering a message once they are finished with the particular activity. Also, it helps in modification of message by creative features and symbol. Users can easily create attractive message on their dashboard and can upload any fascinating HTML creation.
The Mobile Marketing Market is growing rapidly over 24% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 102 billion by the end of forecast period.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Mobile Marketing Market -Forecast to 2023”.
Major Key Players:
• SAP SE (Germany),
• IBM (New York),
• AT&T (Texas),
• Salesforce (California),
• Adobe Systems (California),
• Oracle (California),
• SAS (North Carolina),
• Mobivity Holdings (California),
• Salmat (Australia),
• Vibes Media (Chicago)
Mobile Marketing Market Segmentation:
The mobile marketing market has been segmented on the basis of solution, it includes multimedia message service. Mobile content can be delivered through MMS (multimedia message service). Almost all new phones produced with a color screen are proficient of sending and receiving typical MMS messages. MMS mobile marketing contains a programmed slideshow of images, text, audio, and video.
Market Research Analysis:
Regional analysis for mobile marketing market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Europe is one of the prominent player in mobile marketing market owing to high rates of smartphone ownership and usage.
Asia-Pacific region is one of the leading player in mobile marketing due to 1 Billion smartphone users in the region. In China, wechat mobile application has established mobile commerce through this platform, generating a unified experience for its 600 million monthly activity users (MAUs) and also created another path for brands to reach new consumers.
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of mobile marketing market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be largest revenue generator in mobile marketing market. North America region is one of the prominent player in mobile marketing market owing to huge investment in mobile advertising. The market growth in North America region is mainly due to contribution by develop countries in building network connectivity, growing number of mobile users, increasing usage of 3G and 4G network and increasing mobile marketing popularity among enterprises.
Segments:
Mobile Marketing market for segment on the basis of User-type, Solution and Vertical
Mobile Marketing Market by User Type:
• Small & Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprise
Mobile Marketing Market by Solution:
• Mobile Web
• SmS
• Mobile Emails
• Location Based Marketing
• In-App Messages
• Push Notification
• QR Codes
• Mms
• Others
Mobile Marketing Market by Vertical:
• Retail And E-Commerce
• Media & Entertainment
• Travel & Logistics
• Healthcare
• Government
• BFSI
• Automotive
• IT & Telecom
• Others
Intended Audience:
• Investors and consultants
• System Integrators
• Government Organizations
• Research/Consultancy firms
• Technology solution providers
• IT Solution Providers
Table of Contents
1 Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Solution
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Forecast Model
2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast
2.4.2 Market Size Estimation
Continued….
List of Tables
Table 1 Mobile Marketing Market, By User Type
Table 2 Mobile Marketing Market, By Solution
Table 3 Mobile Marketing Market, By Vertical
Continued….
List of Figures
Figure 1 Research Type
Figure 2 Mobile Marketing Market: By User Type (%)
Figure 3 Mobile Marketing Market: By Solution (%)
Continued….
