Intimate Wear Market in China to Grow at a CAGR Of 14.63% and Forecast to 2021
Intimate Wear Market in China 2017
About Intimate Wear Market in China
Intimate wear is one of the key segments in the Chinese female apparel market. It comprises a variety of garments like undergarments, sleepwear, and loungewear. Based on pricing, the market can be segmented as mass-market and premium-market. The global women apparel market has been registering a steady growth, mainly due to the increase in the working-women population, coupled with the changing lifestyle in emerging regions. As a result, there is a rise in the average expenditure on apparels by women across all age groups. With women becoming increasingly fashion conscious, there is a rise in the purchase of clothes that are specific to occasions.
The analysts forecast the intimate wear market in China to grow at a CAGR of 14.63% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the intimate wear market in China for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from online retail, and brick and mortar stores sales generated by vendors in the market.
The report, Intimate Wear Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Aimer
• Cosmo Lady
• Embry Group
• Huijie Group
Other prominent vendors
• Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC.
• Foshan Casland Garments Co., Ltd
• La Perla
• Triumph International
• Wacoal
• Xiamen Hexin Fashion Company
• Xiamen Channel Underwear Company
• Uniqlo
Market driver
• Rise in expenditure
Market challenge
• Intense vendor competition
Market trend
• Presence of established domestic manufacturers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Global women apparel market
PART 05: Market landscape
• Apparel market in China
PART 06: Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
• Intimate Wear Market in China by Product
• Intimate wear market in China by undergarments
• Intimate wear market in China by sleepwear and loungewear
• Intimate wear market in China by thermal wear
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
• Intimate wear market in China by end-user
• Intimate wear market in China by mass-market
• Intimate wear market in China by premium-market
PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Intimate wear market in China by distribution channel
• Brick and mortar sales
• Online retail
PART 10: Decision Framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Growing of e-commerce sites
• Presence of established domestic manufacturers
• Multi-channel sales strategies
..…..Continued
