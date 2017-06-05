Global Nano and Microsatellite Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR Of 24.09% During 2017 – 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the Nano and Microsatellite market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Nano and Microsatellite market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Nano and Microsatellite market is valued at 415.42 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1516.75 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 24.09% between 2016 and 2022.
The major players in global Nano and Microsatellite market include
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Gruman
Raytheon
Dynetics
Surrey Satellite Technology
Axelspace
Sierra Nevada
Clyde Space
Planet Labs
Dauria Aerospace
CASC
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Nano and Microsatellite in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Asia (Excluding China)
This report is segmented into types, covering
Microsatellite
Nanosatellite
This report is segmented into Applications, covering
National Security
Science & Environment
Commerce
Others
Table of Contents
1 Nano and Microsatellite Market Overview 1
1.1 Nano and Microsatellite Product Overview 1
1.2 Nano and Microsatellite Segment by Types (Product Category) 1
1.2.1 Global Nano and Microsatellite Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (2012-2022) 1
1.2.2 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2016 3
1.3 Global Nano and Microsatellite Segment by Applications 3
1.3.1 Global Nano and Microsatellite Sales (Units) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022) 3
1.3.2 National Security 4
1.3.3 Science & Environment 4
1.3.4 Commerce 5
1.4 Nano and Microsatellite Market by Regions 7
1.4.1 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 7
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 8
1.4.3 Asia (Excluding China) Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 9
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 10
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Nano and Microsatellite (2012-2022) 11
2 Global Nano and Microsatellite Market Competition by Manufacturers 12
2.1 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 12
2.2 Global Nano and Microsatellite Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 14
2.3 Global Nano and Microsatellite Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 16
2.4 Manufacturers Nano and Microsatellite Analysis 17
2.5 Nano and Microsatellite Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18
3 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production, Revenue (Value) by Regions (2012-2017) 20
3.1 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017) 20
3.2 Global Nano and Microsatellite Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017) 22
3.3 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 24
3.4 North America Nano and Microsatellite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 25
3.5 Europe Nano and Microsatellite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 26
3.6 Asia (Excluding China) Nano and Microsatellite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 27
3.7 China Nano and Microsatellite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 28
4 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Types 29
4.1 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production and Market Share by Types (2012-2017) 29
4.2 Global Nano and Microsatellite Revenue and Market Share by Types (2012-2017) 31
4.3 Global Nano and Microsatellite Price by Type (2012-2017) 32
4.4 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production Growth by Type (2012-2017) 33
5 Global Nano and Microsatellite Market Analysis by Applications 34
5.1 Global Nano and Microsatellite Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017) 34
5.2 Global Nano and Microsatellite Consumption Growth Rate by Applications (2012-2017) 35
5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities 36
5.3.1 Drivers Factors of Nano and Microsatellite 36
5.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries 37
6 Global Nano and Microsatellite Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 43
6.1 Lockheed Martin 43
6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 43
6.1.2 Nano and Microsatellite Product 44
6.1.3 Lockheed Martin Nano and Microsatellite Sales (Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2016-2017) 45
6.2 Northrop Gruman 46
……Continued
