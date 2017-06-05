Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market is grow at a CAGR of 14% by Forecast to 2023
Mobile Video Surveillance Market, Component (Hardware, Software, Services) - Global Forecast 2023
In this rapidly changing world of technology, mobile video surveillance market will drive the growth prospects during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in demand for IP cameras due to their reduced costs and better functionality. The installation of surveillance systems is increasing for security reasons and hence the mobile monitoring is increasing at a faster pace.
Reduced costs of IP cameras is one major driving factor in the growth of mobile video surveillance market. Mobile video surveillance offers highest reliability due to continuous monitoring via mobile devices.
The Mobile Video Surveillance Market is growing rapidly over 14% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 27 billion by the end of forecast period.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Mobile Video Surveillance Market -Forecast to 2023”.
Major Key Players:
• Seon (Canada)
• Apollo Video Technology (U.S.)
• Mid State Instruments (U.S.)
• Floatograph Technologies, LLC. (U.S.)
• Maxxess Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Strongwatch Corporation (U.S.)
• Safety Vision, LLC. (U.S.)
• Rosco Vision Systems (U.S.)
• Maryland Security Professionals (U.S.)
• Briefcam (Israel)
Mobile Video Surveillance Market Segmentation
The mobile video surveillance market has been segmented on the basis of system, component and application. The application segment comprises mainly of transportation, law enforcement, military and government and school transportation. Increasing demand for security is the major purpose for installing mobile video surveillance systems, which allows easy monitoring through mobile devices.
Market Research Analysis:
The mobile video surveillance market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. In the global mobile video surveillance market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence the growth rate as compared with other regions.
As compared to other regions, the mobile video surveillance market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of mobile video surveillance market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established players in video camera market. In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure, which provides higher internet penetration and hence better connectivity while the cameras are in transit.
There is a higher acceptance of video surveillance within the U.S. region. Based on application segment, school buses represent a particularly fertile North American market. The other major factor driving the growth of mobile video surveillance is implementation of these systems in police cars. Whereas in Asia-Pacific region, opportunities for the market are growing particularly in the areas of transit buses and in trains and trams.
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of mobile video surveillance market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Owing to larger market size in North America region, there is also higher acceptance for mobile video surveillance. School buses and Police cars represent the largest market share in the North America region.
Intended Audience:
• Technology investors
• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)
• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)
• Surface mount component device distributors and providers
• Research/Consultancy firms
