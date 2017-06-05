Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market 2017: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Automotive Chassis Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Chassis Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Global Automotive Chassis Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Continental
ZF Friedrichafen (TRW)
Benteler International
Cognex
Robert Bosch
American Axle & Manufacturing
Magna International
Aisin Seiki
Schaeffler
Hyundai Mobis
Gestamp Automocion
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Front Axles
Rear Axles
Corner Modules
Active Kinematics Control
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Chassis Systems for each application, including
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Defense Vehicles
Others
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Chassis Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Chassis Systems
1.2 Automotive Chassis Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Front Axles
1.2.4 Rear Axles
1.2.5 Corner Modules
1.2.6 Active Kinematics Control
1.3 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Chassis Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.3.5 Defense Vehicles
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Chassis Systems (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Chassis Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Automotive Chassis Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Chassis Systems Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Automotive Chassis Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 United States Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 EU Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 South Korea Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Automotive Chassis Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 United States Automotive Chassis Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 EU Automotive Chassis Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Automotive Chassis Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Automotive Chassis Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 South Korea Automotive Chassis Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Automotive Chassis Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global Automotive Chassis Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
……Continued
