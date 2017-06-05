MYRA now partners with Cambridge Judge Business School for Executive Education in India
Mysore based MYRA School of Business signed a memorandum of understanding with Cambridge Judge Business School for Executive Education program.MYSORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mysore based MYRA School of Business signed a memorandum of understanding with Cambridge Judge Business School to offer its Executive Education programs in India.
MYRA’s upcoming Executive Education centre based out of Bengaluru would be the focal point of operations for all upcoming programs with themes in Strategy, Digital Transformation & Innovation catering to its regional hi-tech cluster and beyond. These Executive Education programs would be offered in the part-time, weekend only format in Bengaluru, with a week of stay and classes held at Cambridge Judge Business School.
As a part of strategy to offer programs to working professionals, MYRA now also would be offering a weekend only PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) for applicants seeking to balance learning with professional needs keeping in retrospect their needs for business skill re-calibration.
Dr Shalini Urs, Founder & Chairperson, MYRA, stated the need for quality corporate retooling options to ensure the business fraternity of tomorrow stays ahead of the curve.
