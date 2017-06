Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Rare Gases 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.64% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --About Rare GasesRare gases are also known as noble gases. They are odorless and colorless monatomic gases with low chemical reactivity. The noble gases that occur naturally are helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and the radioactive radon (Rn). The noble gases are the members of the group 18 of the periodic table. They are typically unreactive except when under extreme conditions. The inertness of noble gases makes them suitable for several applications.The analysts forecast the global Rare Gases market to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rare gases market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEARequest a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339046-global-rare-gases-market-2017-2021 The report, Global Rare Gases Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Air Liquide• Air Products and Chemicals• Messer Group• Praxair Technology• The Linde GroupOther prominent vendors• Advanced Specialty Gases• Bhuruka Gases• Iceblick• Iwatani• Universal Industrial Gases (UIG)• Matheson Tri-GasMarket driver• Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting and laser solutions• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Shortage of neon gas• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Demand from lighting application in automotive industry• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1339046-global-rare-gases-market-2017-2021 Table of ContentsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: Introduction• Key market highlights• OverviewPART 05: Market landscape• Market size and forecast• Five forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by types• Global rare gases market by type• Global rare gases market by neon gas• Global rare gases market by krypton gas• Global rare gases market by xenon gasPART 07: Market segmentation by end user• Global rare gases market by end user• Global rare gases market for electronics• Global rare gases market for construction• Global rare gases market for healthcare• Global rare gases market for automobile and aerospacePART 08: Market segmentation by transport mode• Global rare gases market by transport mode• Global rare gases market by cylinders and liquid containers• Global rare gases market by bulk and micro bulk delivery• Global rare gases market by tonnage distributionPART 09: Geographical segmentation• Global rare gases market by geography• Rare gases market in APAC• Rare gases market in EMEA• Rare gases market in AmericasPART 10: Decision frameworkPART 11: Drivers and challenges• Market drivers• Impact of drivers in key regions• Market challenges• Impact of challenges in key regionsPART 12: Market trends• Demand from lighting application in automotive industry• Use of neon as cryogenic refrigerant..…..ContinuedBuy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1339046