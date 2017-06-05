Rare Gases 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.64% and Forecast to 2021
Rare Gases Market 2017
About Rare Gases
Rare gases are also known as noble gases. They are odorless and colorless monatomic gases with low chemical reactivity. The noble gases that occur naturally are helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and the radioactive radon (Rn). The noble gases are the members of the group 18 of the periodic table. They are typically unreactive except when under extreme conditions. The inertness of noble gases makes them suitable for several applications.
The analysts forecast the global Rare Gases market to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rare gases market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Rare Gases Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Air Liquide
• Air Products and Chemicals
• Messer Group
• Praxair Technology
• The Linde Group
Other prominent vendors
• Advanced Specialty Gases
• Bhuruka Gases
• Iceblick
• Iwatani
• Universal Industrial Gases (UIG)
• Matheson Tri-Gas
Market driver
• Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting and laser solutions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Shortage of neon gas
• Shortage of neon gas
Market trend
• Demand from lighting application in automotive industry
• Demand from lighting application in automotive industry
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by types
• Global rare gases market by type
• Global rare gases market by neon gas
• Global rare gases market by krypton gas
• Global rare gases market by xenon gas
PART 07: Market segmentation by end user
• Global rare gases market by end user
• Global rare gases market for electronics
• Global rare gases market for construction
• Global rare gases market for healthcare
• Global rare gases market for automobile and aerospace
PART 08: Market segmentation by transport mode
• Global rare gases market by transport mode
• Global rare gases market by cylinders and liquid containers
• Global rare gases market by bulk and micro bulk delivery
• Global rare gases market by tonnage distribution
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global rare gases market by geography
• Rare gases market in APAC
• Rare gases market in EMEA
• Rare gases market in Americas
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers in key regions
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges in key regions
PART 12: Market trends
• Demand from lighting application in automotive industry
• Use of neon as cryogenic refrigerant
..…..Continued
