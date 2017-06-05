Orthopedic Consumables 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 4.19% and Forecast to 2021
PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Orthopedic Consumables Market 2017
About Orthopedic Consumables
Orthopedic devices are instruments and implants used in orthopedic surgeries to implant skeletal structure and restore joint movement. The need for these devices arises due to factors such as abnormal growth of bones, deformities, fractures, and soft tissue damage. Most of the devices used in orthopedic surgeries are externally attached or surgically implanted through simple, persistent procedures. These devices are known to reduce pain, improve the quality of life, and restore the mobility of individuals effectively.
The analysts forecast the global orthopedic consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global orthopedic consumables market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales/volume/value of orthopedic consumables.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Orthopedic Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DePuy Synthes
• Stryker
• Wright Medical
• Zimmer Biomet
Other prominent vendors
• AMPLITUDE
• Arthrex
• BIOTEK
• BSN medical
• CONMED
• DSM Biomedical
• Exactech
• JRI ORTHOPAEDICS
• KCI
• KFx Medical
• Lima Corporate
• Parcus Medical
• Prime Medical
• Promedics Orthopaedic
• Medtronic
• MedShape
• 3M
• ORTHOTECH
• Yancheng Senolo Medical Technology
• ZipLine Medical
Market driver
• Rising incidence of accidental injuries
Market challenge
• High cost of orthopedic procedures
Market trend
• Growing popularity of MI procedures
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Surgical orthopedic consumables
• Wound-management orthopedic consumables
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Hospitals and clinics
• ASCs
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Orthopedic consumables market in Americas
• Orthopedic consumables market in EMEA
• Orthopedic consumables market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Growing popularity of MI procedures
• Technological advances
• Increase in orthopedic outsourcing
..…..Continued
