Solenoid Valves 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.63% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Solenoid Valves 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.63% and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Solenoid Valves Market 2017
Solenoid valves are electromechanically operated and are mainly used to control the elements in fluidics. These solenoid valves are controlled with the increase and decrease of electric current through a solenoid and offer safe switching and high reliability. Solenoid valves come in various structural models such as stainless steel, brass, and plastic. Depending on the application the end-user, it is possible to customize the body type, model, and other functions.
The analysts forecast the global solenoid valves market to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solenoid valves market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, and replacements.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Solenoid Valves Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Danfoss
• Emerson
• Omega Engineering
• Parker Hannifin
• Rotork
Other prominent vendors
• Avcon Controls
• Bürkert Contromatic
• CKD
• Curtiss-Wright
• Festo
• Janatics
• Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic
• Rotex Automation
• SMC Corporation
• Takasago Electric
Market driver
• Declining prices of solenoid valves
Market challenge
• Fluctuations in raw material prices
Market trend
• Use of miniature solenoid valves
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global solenoid valves market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Global solenoid valve market by product type
• Global solenoid valves market by two-way solenoid valve type
• Global solenoid valves market by three-way solenoid valve type
• Global solenoid valves market by four-way solenoid valve type
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global solenoid valve market by end-user type
• Global solenoid valves market in chemical industry
• Global solenoid valves market in water and waste water management industry
• Global solenoid valves market in oil and gas industry
• Global solenoid valves market in power generation industry
• Global solenoid valves market in food and beverage industry
• Global solenoid valves market in other industries
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global solenoid valve market by geography
• Solenoid valves market in EMEA
• Solenoid valves market in APAC
• Solenoid valves market in Americas
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Increasing use of valve diagnostic systems
• Use of miniature solenoid valves
• Customization options
..…..Continued
