Global Planting Machinery Market 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2020
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Planting Machinery Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2020” To Its Research DatabasePUNE, INDIA, June 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global planting machinery market has been estimated at USD X.X billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2020 with a CAGR of xx.x% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2020. Planting machinery is a part of farm mechanization equipment. Planting machinery is a bigger step in agriculture automation. After the addition of tractors and combine harvesters in farm mechanization, these machines further automate tasks like crop planting.
Planting machinery offers solutions to crop farmers to sow the seeds for crop production. Despite the fact that tractors and combine harvesters are used widely across the globe, planting machinery use is in nascent stages and is in succession to tractors to reduce manual intervention in agriculture. Apart from increasing efficiency, mechanization in planting helps in increasing precision agricultural practices.
Short shelf life of conventional machines rises the need for technically advanced machineries to achieve higher productivity and substitute human labor. Technological advancement through government support along with heavy integration of precision farming is going to provide opportunities for future growth. Rising demand in developing countries drives the North America planting machinery market. Government subsidies, scarcity of farm labor, high farm income, farm consolidation and widespread usage of tractors are the factors driving the sales of planting machinery around globe.
The market is segmented further by type and geography. Broadcast seeder, planter, plastic mulch layer, potato planter, seed drill and transplanter are some of the most used product types here. The geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa. The market is further segmented into countries and analyzed.
North America and Europe are the major markets for planting machinery given to high land mass usage and extensive, large scale farming practices. Asia-Pacific region led by India and China is crucial for market growth because of increasing penetration of farm automation. Automation has become a part of agriculture in Asia because of the need to increase in food productivity to feed the growing population and increase agricultural product export competence. Farmers are now compelled to invest in planting machineries as the traditional agricultural processes involve high physical labor. Developed regions will witness high demand for bigger equipment with high capacity to lower the operation interval.
Some of the key players in planting market are- AGCO Corp. (US), Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada) , Great Plains Ag (US) , Deere & Company (John Deere) (US), Kuhn Group (France) , Kverneland Group (Norway) , Kasco Manufacturing (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Iseki & Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others. Customization during product development and specific focus on local needs can help sustain growth for these companies.
Key Deliverables in the Study
• Market analysis of the Global Planting Machinery Market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on Global and regional scales
• Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints
• Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a Global and regional scale
• Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares
• Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the Global Planting Machinery market on both Global and regional scales
• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information
• A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market
• Insights on the major countries in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped
Key points in table of content
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Assumptions
2. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.2.1 Surging Tractor Sales Signal Growth
3.2.2 Farm Consolidation Drives Sales of High Capacity Equipment
3.2.3 Government support through Subsidies
3.2.4 Shortage of labour force
3.3 Constraints
3.3.1 Negative environmental impact
3.3.2 Low purchasing power and high cost
3.4 Opportunities
3.4.1 Technological advancement
3.4.2 Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques
3.4.3 Low Mechanization level in developing nations
3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
3.5.5 Degree of Competition
4. MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.1 Planting Machinery
4.1.1 Seed Drill
4.1.2 Planters
4.1.3 Broadcast Seeders
4.1.4 Transplanters
4.2 By Geography
4.2.1 North America
4.2.1.1 U.S.
4.2.1.2 Canada
4.2.1.3 Mexico
4.2.1.4 Others
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.2.1 Germany
4.2.2.2 U.K.
4.2.2.3 France
4.2.2.4 Spain
4.2.2.5 Italy
4.2.2.6 Others
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.3.1 China
4.2.3.2 Japan
4.2.3.3 India
4.2.3.4 Australia
4.2.3.5 Others
4.2.4 South America
4.2.4.1 Brazil
4.2.4.2 Argentina
4.2.4.3 Other
4.2.5 Africa
4.2.5.1 South Africa
4.2.5.2 Others
5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2 Joint Ventures
5.3 New Product Launches
5.4 Most active companies in the past five years
5.5 Market Share Analysis
6. Company Profiles
6.1 AGCO Corp. (US)
6.2 Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)
6.3 Great Plains Ag (US)
6.4 Deere & Company (John Deere) (US)
6.5 Kuhn Group (France)
6.6 Kverneland Group (Norway)
6.7 Kasco Manufacturing (US)
6.8 Kubota Corporation (Japan)
6.9 CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
6.10 Iseki & Co., Ltd. (Japan)
6.11 Versatile
6.12 Visser Horti
6.13 Zoomlion
6.14 Kinze Manufacturing
6.15 Hardi North America
6.16 Dawn Equipment
6.18 UPM
7. Appendix
7.1 Sources
7.2 Disclaimer
