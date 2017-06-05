Cyber Security of Cars - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2020
The internet of things has pervaded all spheres of life most frequently in use. These include deployment of components which make homes, as well as units of transportation “connected”. While being connected online gives homes and cars the benefit of security from physical intruders, with a number of means like auto alerting, auto calling authorities, etc. However, the selfsame ecosystem of connectivity deployed leaves both homes and cars open to security risks by another group of burglars – cyber criminals.
This report talks about the cyber security market for (connected) cars globally. The threat of vulnerable cyber security system is foremost is cited by almost everyone interested in purchasing connected cars, aside from the cost associated. With the market for connected cars estimated to be worth US$ 42.6 bn by 2018 by GSMA estimates, and revenues for the same expected to increase four fold between 2015 and 2020, the market for cyber security for connected cars is set to increase accordingly. It is estimated that the global cyber security for cars market is worth US$XX.XX bn in 2015, and is expected to grow to US$ XX.XX bn by 2020 at CAGR around 15%.
While connected cars have not yet become mainstream in the world, with most regions still experimenting with prototypes of various functionalities, an increasing number of new cars being purchased are connected cars. They are purchased for features like enhanced GPS, location and maintenance live recording and reminders, and Wi-fi services, and additionally, fuel efficiency guaranteed for such cars form the drivers for connected cars.
Some of the key segments in cyber security market for cyber-attacks, particularly prevention of assaults on services components of the V2IoT or Vehicle to Internet of Things, jamming of signals (gadgets that do this are shabby and conveniently acquired), and the transmission of counterfeit information to other connected cars, as well as their operators. As the market expands, the ecosystem for connected cars will also come under the purview of cyber security for connected cars, as metro cities accommodating for connected cars (called smart-cities) will have roadside jams, roadways, etc. related information disseminating docks which could potentially be affected by malware. Motives for cyber threat for connected cars could include theft of freights, malice, burglary, etc.
Drivers
High level of research in fending off malware, auto-correction of defunct components of the integrated software in connected cars and connected cars ecosystem, increased funding for the same, increased interest from all automobile manufacturers and connected car add on component manufacturers towards the security of cars drives the growth in the market.
Challenges
Ability to keep up with the evolving methods and scenario in cyber security, effective integration into connected cars devices, and some other issues form the bottlenecks in this market.
Key points in table of content
1. Introduction
1.1 Key Findings
1.2 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Factors Driving the Market
3.2.1 Rising security threats as more and more technologies being integrated to cars
3.2.2 No set industry standards
3.3 Factors Restraining the Market
3.3.1 There have been no attempts so far as to hack cars
3.3.2 Diverse market
3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces
3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
3.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services
3.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors
3.6 Current Opportunities in Market
3.7 Industry Policies
4. Technology Overview
4.1 Technology Snapshot
4.2 Types of Cybersecurity Technologies for Cars
4.2.1 Software-based Cybersecurity Technologies
4.2.2 Hardware-based Cybersecurity Technologies
4.3 Upcoming Technologies
5. Cybersecurity for Cars Market by Type
5.1 Software-based
5.1.1 Introduction
5.1.2 Market Share and Forecast
5.1.3 Analyst View
5.2 Hardware-based
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 Market Share and Forecast
5.2.3 Analyst View
6. Cybersecurity for Cars Market by Region
6.1 North America
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Market Share and Forecast by Software-based Cybersecurity Technologies
6.1.3 Market Share and Forecast by Software-based Cybersecurity Technologies
6.1.4 Analyst View
6.2 Europe
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Market Share and Forecast by Software-based Cybersecurity Technologies
6.2.3 Market Share and Forecast by Software-based Cybersecurity Technologies
6.2.4 Analyst View
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Market Share and Forecast by Software-based Cybersecurity Technologies
6.3.3 Market Share and Forecast by Software-based Cybersecurity Technologies
6.3.4 Analyst View
6.4 Rest of the World
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Market Share and Forecast by Software-based Cybersecurity Technologies
6.4.3 Market Share and Forecast by Software-based Cybersecurity Technologies
6.4.4 Analyst View
7. Competitive Intelligence – Key Vendor Analysis
7.1 Cisco
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Products and Services
7.1.3 Financials
7.1.4 Recent Developments
7.2 Verizon
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Products and Services
7.2.3 Financials
7.2.4 Recent Developments
7.3 Arilou
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Products and Services
7.3.3 Financials
7.3.4 Recent Developments
7.4 Tesla Motors
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Products and Services
7.4.3 Financials
7.4.4 Recent Developments
7.5 Telenor
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Products and Services
7.5.3 Financials
