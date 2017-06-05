Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Named to Retail CIO Outlook’s Top 10 Retail Mobility Solution Providers 2017

Retail CIO Outlook announced today that Smartcard Marketing Sys(OTC:SMKG) has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Retail Mobility Solution Providers 2017.

FREMONT, CA—Retail CIO Outlook announced today that Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG), a leading provider of Financial Technology for Financial Institutions, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Retail Mobility Solution Providers 2017.

“We take pride in honoring Smartcard Marketing Systems as one among the 10 Retail Mobility Solution Providers 2017,”said Katie William, Managing Editor of Retail CIO Outlook magazine. Advisors and partners of Smartcard Marketing Systems delivers from Concept to End2End payment certification for commercial rollout and also the team has developed proprietary solutions for Web, Mobile and Peripherals.

Smartcard Marketing Systems’s strategy is built on compounded years of successes & expertise both deploying and developing payment solutions globally to individual customers as well as Telecom clients & major Banks.

Massimo Barone CEO Stated “We are very honoured to be recognized by CIO Retail Outlook as one of the TOP 10 Retail Mobility solutions for 2017. Our team over the past 3 years has been focused on developing a Fintech strategy building a portfolio of Independent software vendors globally, leveraging our expertise, seamless interoperability and technology to disrupt their targeted industry sectors.”

About Retail CIO Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, Retail CIO Outlook is a technology magazine, which gives information about new enterprise solutions that helps the technology, and business leaders to achieve business goals. A panel of experts and board members of Retail CIO Outlook magazine finalized the “Top 10 Retail Mobility Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants in the Retail industry. For more information visit: www.retailciooutlook.com

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG)

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) is a Fintech advisory Co & solutions provider to the payments industry, delivering cloud-based EMV Host Acquiring & Issuing solutions to banks, telecoms and enterprise customers. In addition, the company's in-house lab offers customers proprietary software solutions including Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive platform for the Retail & Events industry, Check21SAAS.com a Remote Deposit Check solution for X9 clearing and VelocityMWallet.com, a transaction payment ecosystem for alternative payment solutions & processing. For more information, go to www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com.

