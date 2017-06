Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Industry

This report studies the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market, analyzes and research the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) development status and forecast in USA, EU, Middle East, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Accenture
Allegro development corporation
Calvus
Eka Software Solutions
OpenLink Financial LLC
SAP
Sapient
SunGard Financial Systems
Trayport
Triple Point Technology
Ventyx
Amphora
ABB
KYOS Energy Consulting
OPENLINK

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
USA
EU
Middle East
China
India
Southeast Asia

Table of Contents
USA, EU, Middle East, China, India and Southeast Asia Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Overview
1.1.1 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 USA
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Middle East
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2015-2016)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Accenture
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Allegro development corporation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Calvus
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Eka Software Solutions
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 OpenLink Financial LLC
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 SAP
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Sapient
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 SunGard Financial Systems
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Trayport
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Triple Point Technology
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (Value) 2011-2016
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Ventyx
3.12 Amphora
3.13 ABB
3.14 KYOS Energy Consulting
3.15 OPENLINK