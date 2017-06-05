OpticsFast Vintage Eyeglass Restoration Shakes Up an Industry

OpticsFast Vintage Eyeglass Reviews and Refurbishing Old School Cool Like Ernest Hemingway Is Driving Interest In vintage Glasses

Vintage eye wear is cool and in demand among collectors. New sunglasses and eyeglasses lack the charm and quality craftsmanship and materials found in vintage

Many vintage glasses are made with outlawed materials like turtle shell and ivory. They are illegal to make now so old pairs are really valuable.” — Daniel Smock