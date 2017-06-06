Susan Burton, a Modern-Day Harriett Tubman, Raises Awareness and Sheds the Stigma About Formerly Incarcerated Women

Social Justice Advocate Ms. Susan Burton makes an appearance at Marcus Book Store in Oakland on June 9 to talk about her journey from a jail cell to recovery and sign her best-selling memoir, "Becoming Ms.Burton."

Ms. Susan Burton mercifully gained freedom and sobriety in 1997 and made it her life’s work to help other women who walk in her shoes. Ms. Burton has helped more than 1,000 women out of the system.